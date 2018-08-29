Introduction Antibiotics are prescription drugs that help treat infections caused by bacteria. Some of the more common infections treated with antibiotics include bronchitis, pneumonia, and urinary tract infections. Antibiotics work by killing the bacteria causing the infection, or by stopping the bacteria from growing and multiplying. Antibiotics only work to treat bacterial infections. They don’t work for infections caused by viruses, which can include: common cold

runny nose

most coughs and bronchitis

flu There are many different groups, or classes, of antibiotics. These classes have side effects and typically affect men and women the same way. However, certain side effects are more common from some antibiotics than from others. Read on to learn about common side effects, how to manage them, and which antibiotics are more likely to cause them.

More common side effects Stomach upset Many antibiotics cause stomach upset or other gastrointestinal side effects. These can include: nausea

vomiting

cramps

diarrhea Macrolide antibiotics, cephalosporins, penicillins, and fluoroquinolones may cause more stomach upset than other antibiotics. What to do Ask your doctor or pharmacist whether to take your antibiotic with food. Eating can help reduce stomach side effects from certain antibiotics such as amoxicillin and doxycycline (Doryx). However, this approach won’t work for all antibiotics. Some antibiotics, such as tetracycline, must be taken on an empty stomach. Talk to your doctor to make sure you know how you’re supposed to take your drug and if there are other ways you can ease stomach side effects. When to call your doctor Mild diarrhea usually clears up after you stop taking the drug. However, if the diarrhea is severe, it may cause: abdominal pain and cramping

fever

nausea

mucus or blood in your stool These symptoms can be caused by an overgrowth of harmful bacteria in your intestines. In these cases, call your doctor right away. Photosensitivity If you’re taking an antibiotic, such as tetracycline, your body can become more sensitive to light. This effect can make light seem brighter in your eyes. It can also make your skin more prone to sunburn. Photosensitivity should go away after you finish taking the antibiotic. What to do If you know you’ll be out in the sun, take certain precautions to stay safe and comfortable. Be sure to wear sunscreen with UVA and UVB protection, and reapply sunscreen as directed on the label. Also, wear protective clothing and accessories, such as a hat and sunglasses. Fever Fevers are a common side effect of many medications, including antibiotics. A fever may occur because of an allergic reaction to a medication or as a bad side effect. Drug fevers can occur with any antibiotic, but they’re more common with the following: beta-lactams

cephalexin

minocycline

sulfonamides What to do If you get a fever while taking an antibiotic, it will likely go away on its own. But, if your fever doesn’t go away after 24 to 48 hours, ask your doctor or pharmacist about using over-the-counter pain relievers such as acetaminophen (Tylenol) or ibuprofen (Motrin) to help reduce the fever. When to call your doctor If you have a fever greater than 104°F (40°C), a skin rash, or trouble breathing, call your doctor or 911 right away. Vaginal yeast infection Antibiotics decrease the amount of a helpful bacteria, lactobacillus, in the vagina. This “good bacteria” helps keep a naturally occurring fungus called Candida in check. When this natural balance is tipped in favor of Candida growth a yeast infection may occur. Symptoms include: vaginal itching

burning during urination or sex

swelling around the vagina

soreness

pain during sex

redness

rash A whitish-gray and clumpy discharge from the vagina, sometimes said to look like cottage cheese, is another sign you have a yeast infection. What to do For simple yeast infections, your doctor may prescribe a vaginal antifungal cream, ointment, suppository, or an oral tablet. Examples include: butoconazole

clotrimazole

miconazole

terconazole

fluconazole Many of the creams, ointments, and suppositories are also available without a prescription. For severe or complicated yeast infections, your doctor may prescribe longer duration of medication treatment. If the infection recurs, your sexual partner may also have a yeast infection. You should use condoms when having sex if you suspect either of you has a yeast infection.

Tooth discoloration Antibiotics such as tetracycline and doxycycline can cause permanent tooth staining in children whose teeth are still developing. This effect mostly occurs in children who are younger than 8 years of age. If a pregnant woman takes these drugs, they may stain the developing child’s primary teeth. What to do Ask your doctor why they’re prescribing one of these antibiotics for you if you’re pregnant or for your child. Also, ask if there are other drug options that might work that don’t have this side effect.

Serious side effects Serious side effects from antibiotics aren’t common, but they can occur. Some of the main serious side effects include: Allergic reactions Allergic reactions are possible with any medication, including antibiotics. Some allergic reactions can be mild, but others can be serious and need medical attention. If you’re allergic to a certain antibiotic, you’ll have symptoms right after taking the drug. These symptoms can include trouble breathing, hives, and swelling of your tongue and throat. When to call your doctor If you have hives, stop taking the drug and call your doctor. If you have swelling or trouble breathing, stop taking the drug and call 911 right away. Stevens-Johnson syndrome Stevens-Johnson syndrome (SJS) is a rare, but serious, disorder of the skin and mucous membranes. Mucous membranes are the moist linings of certain parts of your body, such as your nose, mouth, throat, and lungs. SJS is a reaction that can happen with any medication, including antibiotics. It occurs more often with antibiotics such as beta-lactams and sulfamethoxazole. Typically, SJS begins with flu-like symptoms, such as a fever or sore throat. These symptoms may be followed by blisters and a painful rash that spreads. Following that, the top layer of your skin can shed. Other symptoms can include: hives

skin pain

fever

cough

swelling of your face or tongue

pain in your mouth and throat What to do You can’t prevent this condition, but you can try to reduce your risk. You’re at increased risk for SJS if you have a weakened immune system, have had SJS in the past, or have a family history of SJS. If you believe any of these conditions apply to you, talk to your doctor before taking an antibiotic. When to call your doctor Call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room right away if you have symptoms of SJS and think you have the condition. Blood reactions Some antibiotics can cause changes to your blood. For example, leukopenia is a decrease in the number of white blood cells. It can lead to increased infections. Another change is thrombocytopenia, which is a low level of platelets. This can cause bleeding, bruising, and slowed blood clotting. Beta-lactam antibiotics and sulfamethoxazole cause these side effects more often. What to do You can’t prevent these reactions. However, you’re at higher risk if you have a weakened immune system. If your immune system is weak, discuss it with your doctor before you take an antibiotic. When to call your doctor Call your doctor if you have a new infection or one that appears abruptly after taking an antibiotic. Call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room right away if you: have serious bleeding that doesn’t stop

have bleeding from your rectum

cough up a substance like coffee grounds Heart problems In rare cases, certain antibiotics can cause heart problems such as an irregular heartbeat or low blood pressure. The antibiotics most often linked with these side effects are erythromycin and some fluoroquinolones such as ciprofloxacin. The antifungal terbinafine can also cause this problem. What to do If you have an existing heart condition, tell your doctor before you start taking any kind of antibiotic. This information will help your doctor choose the right antibiotic for you. When to call your doctor Call your doctor if you have new or worsening heart pain, an irregular heart rhythm, or trouble breathing. If your symptoms are severe, call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room. Tendonitis Tendonitis is inflammation or irritation of a tendon. Tendons are thick cords that attach bone to muscle, and they can be found throughout your body. Antibiotics such as ciprofloxacin have been reported to cause tendonitis or tendon rupture. This is when the tendon tears or rips. All people are at risk for tendon problems when taking certain antibiotics. However, certain people are at increased risk of tendon rupture. These include people who: have existing kidney failure

have had a kidney, heart, or lung transplant

have had past tendon problems

are taking steroids

are older than 60 years What to do Talk to your doctor before starting a new antibiotic if you meet any of the increased risk factors. This information will help your doctor choose the correct antibiotic for you. When to call your doctor If you have new or worsening tendon pain after taking your antibiotic, call your doctor. If the pain is severe, go to the nearest emergency room. Seizures It’s rare for antibiotics to cause seizures, but it can happen. Seizures are more common with ciprofloxacin, imipenem, and cephalosporin antibiotics such as cefixime and cephalexin. What to do If you have epilepsy or a history of seizures, be sure to tell your doctor before you start taking any kind of antibiotic. That way, your doctor can choose an antibiotic that won’t make your condition worse or interact with your seizure medications. When to call your doctor Call your doctor if you have new seizures or your seizures get worse when you take an antibiotic.