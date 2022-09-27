Share on Pinterest Getty Images/ER Productions Limited Oxygen therapy is a treatment that gives you oxygen to breathe in. It’s also known as supplemental oxygen. One type of oxygen therapy is hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT). It provides high concentrations of oxygen in a space with high air pressure. The increased air pressure can improve the way your body takes up oxygen. This can help manage various conditions, including carbon monoxide poisoning, nonhealing wounds, and more. In this article, we’ll discuss how HBOT works and what to expect during the treatment. We’ll also cover the benefits, possible side effects, and conditions it may help.

What is hyperbaric oxygen therapy? Your cells need oxygen to function. This is especially important during times of illness and recovery. HBOT is a treatment that increases the amount of oxygen your body takes in. It involves sitting or lying in a machine known as a hyperbaric chamber. The air in a hyperbaric chamber is 100% pure oxygen. Typically, the air we breathe is only 21% oxygen. The air pressure in the chamber is also higher than usual pressure. This encourages the lungs to take up more oxygen. As a result, your tissues receive more oxygen, helping the body recover and manage health conditions.

What are the benefits? The primary benefit of HBOT is the increase in oxygen uptake. This can help your body recover from certain health conditions. The secondary benefit is the ability to manage oxidative stress. In HBOT, the increased oxygen produces reactive oxygen species (ROS) or unstable molecules. High levels of ROS can lead to oxidative stress. But in HBOT, this process is more manageable. The ROS act as signaling molecules in processes involved in wound healing and recovery.

How it works A medical professional must perform HBOT at an accredited medical facility. That’s because the therapy involves a large machine, which people can’t use at home. Hyperbaric chambers can also accommodate one person or multiple people. The process depends on the type of chamber medical professionals use. A monoplace chamber is for one person. It’s a tube-shaped machine tube containing compressed oxygen. A multiplace chamber can deliver HBOT to several people at once. It’s a room with multiple chairs. Hyperbaric oxygen therapy steps In general, HBOT includes the following steps: A medical professional will ask you to change into a hospital gown or scrubs. If you’re using a monoplace chamber, you’ll lie down in a tube-shaped machine. If you’re using a multiplace chamber, you’ll sit upright in a chair and wear a hood over your head. The hood will connect to a tube. Compressed air will move into the tube or hood. At the same time, the pressure in the chamber will slowly increase. The session will last about 2 hours. At the end of the session, the pressure will slowly decrease. The number of sessions you need depends on your condition and how your body responds to treatment. If you’re receiving HBOT for an emergency, like carbon monoxide poisoning, you might need a few sessions. If you’re treating a more chronic condition, you might need at least 30 sessions. Your doctor can help you determine how many sessions you might need.

Are there risks or side effects? HBOT is usually safe when healthcare professionals use it for the conditions approved by the FDA. Serious side effects are typically uncommon. However, the high oxygen and pressure involved in HBOT may present some risks. They can include: ear or sinus pain

middle ear injuries

temporary vision changes

lung collapse, which is rare High levels of oxygen can also cause a fire. That’s why it’s important to use FDA-approved chambers at an accredited facility. Off-label chambers typically cause fires and explosions.

Tips for finding care for hyperbaric oxygen therapy HBOT requires a prescription from your doctor. They will likely recommend an HBOT clinic or hospital that they usually work with. Another option is to search “hyperbaric oxygen therapy near me” on Google. This will help you find HBOT clinics in your area. In most cases, health insurance will partially cover the costs for HBOT. This depends on the facility, your location, and whether your insurance provider considers the treatment to be medically necessary. Before receiving HBOT, call your insurance provider to determine if they will partially or fully cover the treatment. They will likely check your doctor’s prescription and diagnosis of your condition. You can also ask the medical facility if they have payment plans. This can make it easier to pay for the treatment.