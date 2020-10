Overview Hydrogen breath tests help to diagnose either intolerance to sugars or small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO). The test measures how the amount of hydrogen present in your breath changes after you consume a sugar solution. There’s usually very little hydrogen in your breath. Having a higher level of it usually indicates a problem, either from sugar tolerance or bacterial growth in your small intestine.

Why is it done? Your doctor will perform a hydrogen breath test if they suspect that you have an intolerance to a specific sugar or small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO). Sugar intolerance Sugar intolerance means you have trouble digesting a specific type of sugar. For example, some people can’t tolerate lactose, a sugar found in milk or other dairy products. Lactose is normally broken down in the small intestine by an enzyme called lactase. People who are lactose intolerant can’t make this enzyme. As a result, the lactose moves into their large intestine, where it’s broken down by bacteria instead. This process makes hydrogen, which will show up during a hydrogen breath test. You can also have intolerance to other sugars, such as fructose. Small intestinal bacterial overgrowth SIBO refers to having an unusual amount of bacteria in your small intestine. This can cause many symptoms, including bloating, diarrhea, and malabsorption. If you have SIBO, the bacteria in your small intestine will break down the sugar solution given during the hydrogen breath test. This results in hydrogen, which a hydrogen breath test will pick up.

Do I need to prepare? Your doctor will ask you to do several things to prepare for your hydrogen breath test. Four weeks before your test Avoid: taking antibiotics

taking Pepto-Bismol

having a procedure performed that requires bowel prep, such as a colonoscopy One to two weeks before your test Avoid taking: antacids

laxatives

stool softeners The day before your test Only eat and drink the following: plain white bread or rice

plain white potatoes

baked or broiled plain chicken or fish

water

unflavored coffee or tea Avoid: sweet drinks, such as soda

foods with a high fiber content, such as beans, cereal, or pasta

butter and margarine You should also avoid smoking or being around secondhand smoke. Inhaling smoke can interfere with your test results. The day of your test Avoid eating or drinking anything, including water, in the 8 to 12 hours prior to your test. Your doctor will confirm with you when you should stop eating and drinking. You may continue to take any usual prescription medications with a small amount of water. Just make sure you tell your doctor about any prescription medications you take, especially if you have diabetes. You may need to adjust your insulin dosage before the test. The day of your test, you should also avoid: smoking or inhaling secondhand smoke

chewing gum

using mouthwash or breath mints

exercising

How is it done? To perform a hydrogen breath test, your doctor will start by having you gently blow into a bag to get an initial breath sample. Next, they’ll have you drink solution containing different types of sugar. You’ll then breath into a bag every 15 to 20 minutes as your body digests the solution. After each breath, your doctor will use a syringe to empty the bag. While hydrogen breath tests are fairly simple to do, they can take two to three hours, so you may want to bring a book to read in between breaths.

What do my results mean? The amount of hydrogen in your breath is measured in parts per million (ppm). Your doctor will look at how the amount of hydrogen in your breath changes after you drink the sugar solution. If the amount of hydrogen in your breath increases by more than 20 ppm after drinking the solution, you may have a sugar intolerance or SIBO, depending on your symptoms.