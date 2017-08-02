Hips dips are the inward depression along the side of your body, just below the hip bone. Some people call may them violin hips. Instead of the outer edges of your hips following curves that look like they were drawn using a protractor, they have indentations. These indentations may be slight and barely noticeable, or they could be rather prominent. They are a normal part of your body structure.

Hip dips occur where the skin is tethered, or attached, to the deeper part of your thigh bone, called the trochanter. These indentations are more noticeable in some people. This is due to the amount and distribution of fat and muscle in your body structure. Hips dips can be more or less prominent depending on the width of your hips and the shape of your pelvis as well as the distribution of your body fat. They can also be more apparent when you’re wearing certain types of clothing.

If you want to minimize the appearance of hips dips, you can do certain exercises. They can help you build muscle and lose fat.

Look at yourself in a mirror to ensure you’re doing the poses correctly. For the exercises that do one side at a time, start with your weaker or less flexible leg. That way, you start with the side that’s a bit more difficult and the second side will seem easier.

Start with 1 to 2 sets per day and gradually increase. You may want to do different exercises on different days. Try to spend at least 20 minutes per day doing these exercises, and aim to do them 4 to 6 times per week.

These exercises work to tone and strengthen the muscles in your:

hips

thighs

abdominals

buttocks

1. Side hip openers (fire hydrants)

These movements target your outer thighs, hips, and side buttocks. Make sure to keep your weight evenly distributed between your hands and knees. You can use a dumbbell behind your knee for this exercise for increased difficulty.

Come onto all fours as you would for Cat-Cow pose. Make sure to keep your hands directly underneath your shoulders, and your knees directly underneath your hips. Inhale as you lift one leg up so that it makes a 90-degree angle from your other leg. Keep your knee bent. Slowly lower your leg back down. Keep your knee from touching the floor before you lift it again. Do this movement 15 times. On the last repetition, pulse your leg 10 times in the upper position before lowering. Repeat on the opposite side.

2. Standing kickback lunges

This exercise is great for providing balance and stability in the body. It works your thighs and buttocks. Make sure you keep your front leg and foot engaged. Engage your core throughout the pose as well.

Come into a standing position with your hands in front of your chest in Prayer pose. Inhale and lift your right knee up to your chest. Exhale and lift your arms up alongside your ears with your palms facing each other while stepping your right leg back. Sink your right knee down into a lunge. Stay on the ball of your back foot and keep your toes facing forward. Inhale to lift your right knee back up to your chest. At the same time, return your hands to prayer position. Do 12 lunges. On the last repetition, keep your leg back and pulse up and down 12 times. Repeat on the opposite side.

3. Standing side leg lifts

Standing leg lifts help build up the muscle along the sides of your hips and butt. You may also feel a stretch in your inner thigh. Make sure the movement is steady and controlled. Don’t jerk or rush the movement, and try to keep your body straight. Do not lean to either side.

You can do this exercise using ankle weights for added difficulty.

Stand facing forward with your left side near a table, chair, or wall. Using your left hand for balance and support, root into your left foot and lift your right foot slightly off the floor. Inhale and slowly lift your right leg to the side. Slowly lower on an exhale and cross the opposite leg. Do 12 leg lifts on both sides.

4. Squats

Squats are a great way to tone your thighs, hips, and butt. Make sure to keep your back straight and your toes facing forward. Engage your abdominal muscles for extra support. You can hold a dumbbell while doing these squats.

Stand with your feet slightly wider than your hips. Exhale as you slowly lower down as though you’re sitting into a chair. Inhale and stand back up. Repeat this 12 times. On the last repetition, hold the lower pose and pulse up and down 12 times.

5. Standing side-to-side squats

These squats work the sides of your legs, buttocks, and hips. Keep your butt low during these squats. Each time your feet come together, squat a bit lower. You can come up a little bit as you move, but don’t come up all the way. You can also do these squats using ankle weights.

Start in a standing position with your feet close together. Come down low into a squat position. Move your right foot to the right. Then bring your left foot to meet your right foot. Next, extend your left foot to the left. Bring your right foot over to meet your left foot. Do 10 of these squats on each side.

6. Side lunges

Side lunges work your entire leg. They help define your hips and buttocks. Make sure you keep the toes of both feet facing forward. You can also hold a dumbbell while doing these lunges.

Stand with your feet directly underneath your hips. Root into your right foot as you step your left foot over to the left. Plant your foot on the ground and then lower your butt down. Your left leg will be bent and your right leg will be straight. Continue pressing into both feet. Stand up and bring both feet back together. Do 12 lunges on each side.

7. Side curtsy lunges

This pose works your thighs and the side of your buttocks. Try to stay low to the ground the whole time. Keep the toes of your front foot facing forward. Make sure you’re really stepping out to the side. You can also do these lunges while holding a dumbbell.

Start by standing with your feet together. Lift your right leg and bring it behind your left leg. Drop your right knee down into a curtsy lunge. Bring your right foot in front of your left foot. Repeat on the opposite side. Do 15 lunges on each side.

8. Glute bridges

This exercise will work your buttocks and thighs. Engage your abdominals. This will help you support your body and work out your stomach muscles.

Lie down on your back with arms alongside your body with your knees bent. Make your feet slightly wider than your hips. Inhale and slowly lift up your hips and butt. Exhale as you lower back down. Repeat 15 times. On the last repetition, hold the upper pose for at least 10 seconds. Then carefully bring your knees together and back apart 10 times.

9. Leg kickbacks

This exercise helps lift your butt. Keep your core engaged to protect your lower back. Do the movements slowly. You can use ankle weights for these exercises.

Come onto all fours as you would in Cat-Cow pose. Keep your hands underneath your shoulders and your knees underneath your hips. Extend your right leg out straight. Then, slowly lift your leg up as high as it will go. Lower your leg back down to the floor, but don’t allow your foot to touch. Do 15 repetitions. On the last repetition, keep your leg lifted so it’s parallel to the floor. Pulse your leg up and down 15 times. Repeat on the opposite side.

10. Lying down side leg raises

These leg raises target your outer thigh and butt. Make sure you use the muscles in your hips and butt to perform the movements. You can use ankle weights for these exercises.