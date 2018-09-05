HIV and lipodystrophy Lipodystrophy is a condition that changes the way your body uses and stores fat. Certain medications used to treat HIV can cause lipodystrophy. A person may lose fat (called lipoatrophy) in some areas of their body, usually the face, arms, legs, or buttocks. They may also accumulate fat (called hyperadiposity or lipohypertrophy) in some areas, most commonly the back of the neck, breasts, and abdomen.

Switching HIV medications Some HIV medications, such as protease inhibitors and nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NRTIs), are known to cause lipodystrophy. If use of these medications results in lipodystrophy, the easiest solution is to switch medications. Taking a different medication can stop the progression of lipodystrophy and may even reverse some of the changes. However, changing medications is a decision that requires careful consideration of one’s overall health. A person shouldn’t just stop taking their medications. They should ask their healthcare provider if another medication is a better option for them.

Liposuction Liposuction can remove fat from targeted areas. A surgeon will mark the body before beginning. Either local or general anesthesia is required. After injecting a sterile solution to help with fat removal, the surgeon will make tiny incisions to insert a tube under the skin. The tube is connected to a vacuum. The surgeon will use a back-and-forth motion to suction fat from the body. Side effects may include swelling, bruising, numbness, or pain. Risks of surgery include puncture or infection. Fat deposits may eventually return, as well.

Fat transplants Fat can be transplanted from one part of the body to another. A person faces a lower risk of allergic reaction or rejection when their own fat is used. In a procedure similar to liposuction, fat is taken from the abdomen, thighs, buttocks, or hips. It’s then cleaned and filtered. The surgeon will inject or implant it in another area, most commonly the face. Fat can also be frozen for later use.

Facial fillers There are a variety of facial fillers in use today. Poly-L-lactic acid Poly-L-lactic acid (Sculptra or New-Fill) is an FDA-approved facial filler that’s injected into the face. The procedure is performed by a healthcare provider. The healthcare provider may stretch the skin while slowly giving the injection. Afterward, a person is generally given a 20-minute massage at the injection site. This helps the substance to settle into place. Ice is used to decrease swelling. Side effects may include site pain or nodules. Risks include allergic reaction and injection site abscess or atrophy. It’s usually necessary to repeat the procedure after one to two years. Calcium hydroxyapatite Calcium hydroxyapatite (Radiesse, Radiance) is a soft-tissue filler. It’s FDA-approved for treatment of lipoatrophy in people who are HIV-positive. During the procedure, a healthcare provider will insert a needle into the skin. They’ll slowly inject the filler substance in linear threads while withdrawing the needle. Side effects include injection site redness, bruising, numbness, and pain. The procedure may need to be repeated. Other fillers Other fillers include: polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA, Artecoll, Bellafill)

bovine collagens (Zyderm, Zyblast)

human collagens (CosmoDerm, CosmoPlast)

silicone

hyaluronic acid These are temporary fillers, so it may be necessary to repeat the procedure. Not all of these methods are recommended for people who are HIV-positive, either.