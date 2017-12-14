What is HIV? HIV is a virus that compromises the immune system. There’s currently no cure for it, but there are treatments available to reduce its effects on people’s lives. In the majority of cases, once HIV infection takes hold, the virus stays in the body for life. However, unlike what may occur with infections by other types of viruses, HIV symptoms don’t suddenly appear and peak overnight. If left untreated, the disease progresses over time through three stages, each with its own set of possible symptoms and complications — some severe. Regular antiretroviral treatment can reduce HIV to undetectable levels in the blood. At undetectable levels, the virus won’t progress to the later stages of HIV infection. In addition, the virus can’t be transmitted to a partner during sex.

Lack of symptoms in early stages ARS is common once a person has HIV. Still, this isn’t the case for everyone. Some people have HIV for years before they know they have it. According to HIV.gov, symptoms of HIV may not appear for a decade or longer. This doesn’t mean that cases of HIV without symptoms are less serious. Also, a person who doesn’t experience symptoms could still transmit HIV to others. Symptoms in early HIV tend to appear if the rate of cell destruction is high. Not having symptoms can mean that not as many CD4 cells, a type of white blood cell, are killed early on in the disease. Even though a person has no symptoms, they still have the virus. That’s why regular HIV testing is critical to prevent transmission. It’s also important to understand the difference between a CD4 count and a viral load.

Latency causes a break in symptoms After initial exposure and possible primary infection, HIV may transition into a stage called clinically latent infection. It’s also referred to as asymptomatic HIV infection due to a noticeable lack of symptoms. This lack of symptoms includes possible chronic symptoms. According to HIV.gov, latency in HIV infection can last for 10 or 15 years. This doesn’t mean that HIV is gone, nor does it mean that the virus can’t be transmitted to others. Clinically latent infection may progress to the third and final stage of HIV, also referred to as AIDS. The risk for progression is higher if a person with HIV isn’t receiving treatment, such as antiretroviral therapy. It’s important to take prescribed medications during all stages of HIV — even if there aren’t any noticeable symptoms. There are several medications used for HIV treatment.