HIV treatment Forty years ago, HIV and AIDS were unheard of in the United States. The first cases of what was then a mysterious illness were diagnosed in the 1980s, but effective treatments took several more decades to develop. A cure for HIV doesn’t yet exist, but treatments are available to extend the lives of those with HIV and help stop transmission of the virus. Many of the highly active antiretroviral therapies available today work effectively to slow the progression of disease caused by HIV. But all treatments come with a cost — some more than others. Let’s take a look at the average costs of HIV treatment and potential ways to save money.

Current prescription drug costs Below is a table that contains an average of estimated costs for both brand-name and generic medications. This isn’t a comprehensive list of HIV medications. Talk to a pharmacist to find out the cost of any medication that isn’t included. These numbers are a snapshot of costs from one day in time, so they’re just a rough estimate. They can provide a general idea about drug costs, but keep in mind that there are many factors that can make these medications less expensive. Also, new, cheaper drugs come on the market from time to time. The prices listed don’t take into account any expense covered by health insurance, prescription drug insurance, or government assistance. They’re averages based on information from several websites, including the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and GoodRx. To find the exact cost for drugs prescribed by a healthcare provider, contact a local pharmacy. Drug name (brand name) Cost of brand name Cost of generic Number of tablets or capsules Strength etravirine (Intelence) $1,296–$1,523 no generic available 60 200 mg efavirenz (Sustiva) $981–1,177 $894–$1118 30 600 mg nevirapine (Viramune) $855–$1,026 $10–$45 60 200 mg rilpivirine (Edurant) $1,043–$1,252 no generic available 30 25 mg lamivudine/zidovudine (Combivir) $901–$1,082 $134–$578 60 150 mg/300 mg emtricitabine/tenofovir disoproxil fumarate (Truvada) $1,676–$2,011 no generic available (but one may be available soon) 30 200 mg/300 mg emtricitabine/tenofovir alafenamide (Descovy) $1,676–$2,011 no generic available 30 200 mg/25 mg abacavir (Ziagen) $559–$670 $150–$603 60 300 mg emtricitabine (Emtriva) $537–$644 no generic available 30 200 mg tenofovir alafenamide fumarate (Vemlidy) $1,064–$1,350 no generic available 30 25 mg tenofovir disoproxil fumarate (Viread) $1,140–$1,368 $58–$1216 30 300 mg fosamprenavir (Lexiva) $610–$1,189 $308–$515 60 700 mg ritonavir (Norvir) $257–$309 $222–$278 30 100 mg darunavir (Prezista) $1,581–$1,897 no generic available 30 800 mg darunavir/cobicistat (Prezcobix) $1,806–$2,168 no generic available 30 800 mg/150 mg atazanavir (Reyataz) $1,449–$1,739 $870–$1,652 30 300 mg atazanavir/cobicistat (Evotaz) $1,605–$1,927 no generic available 30 300 mg/150 mg raltegravir (Isentress) $1,500–$1,800 no generic available 60 400 mg dolutegravir (Tivicay) $1,658–$1,989 no generic available 30 50 mg maraviroc (Selzentry) $1,511–$1,813 no generic available 60 300 mg enfuvirtide (Fuzeon) $3,586–$4,303 no generic available 60 90 mg abacavir/lamivudine (Epzicom) $1,292–$1,550 $185–$1,395 30 600 mg/300 mg abacavir/lamivudine/zidovudine (Trizivir) $1,610–$1,932 $1,391–$1,738 60 300 mg/150 mg/300 mg abacavir/dolutegravir/lamivudine (Triumeq) $2,805–$3,366 no generic available 30 600 mg/50 mg/300 mg efavirenz/tenofovir disoproxil fumarate/emtricitabine (Atripla) $2,724–$3,269 no generic available 30 600 mg/300 mg/20 mg elvitegravir/cobicistat/tenofovir disoproxil fumarate/emtricitabine (Stribild) $3,090–$3,708 no generic available 30 150 mg/150 mg/300 mg/200 mg rilpivirine/tenofovir disoproxil fumarate/emtricitabine (Complera) $2,681–$3,217 no generic available 30 25 mg/300 mg/200 mg elvitegravir/cobicistat/tenofovir alafenamide/emtricitabine (Genvoya) $2,946–$3,535 no generic available 30 150 mg/150 mg/10 mg/200 mg rilpivirine/tenofovir alafenamide/emtricitabine (Odefsey) $2,681–$3,217 no generic available 30 25 mg/25 mg/200 mg dolutegravir/rilpivirine (Juluca) $2,569–$3,095 no generic available 30 50 mg/25 mg bictegravir/emtricitabine/tenofovir alafenamide (Biktarvy) $2,946–$3,535 no generic available 30 50 mg/200 mg/25 mg

Factors affecting the price of HIV medications It’s important to understand that there are many factors that can affect HIV medication costs. Prescription drugs vary in availability, and prices for medications can change quickly. Several other factors can also affect the cost of a medication, including: what pharmacy discounts are available

whether a person has prescription drug insurance

the availability of generic versions of medications

what prescription assistance programs are available

where a person lives Pharmacy discounts Some pharmacies and wholesale buyer stores offer loyalty discount programs for customers. These discounts are provided by the pharmacy, not the pharmaceutical company. Shopping pharmacy prices and discount programs can help an individual find one that best suits their needs. Prescription insurance For someone who has insurance, their cost may be lower than the averages listed in the table above. People without insurance may have to pay the cash price for the medication. Cash prices are often higher. Generic drugs Many HIV medications are new. That means pharmaceutical companies still maintain the rights to the medication’s patent, and as a result, a generic option isn’t available. Generic medications are often less expensive than brand-name drugs. If a healthcare provider prescribes a brand-name drug, it’s worthwhile to ask if there’s a generic version available instead. Prescription assistance programs A variety of prescription assistance programs (PAPs) are available to people taking HIV medications. These programs provide discounts or funds to help cover the cost of HIV treatment. Each PAP maintains its own requirements for participants, such as proof of need for the medication. An individual can apply for several PAPs, or they can find one that’s specific to their medication. An example is the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program, which provides significant assistance in obtaining HIV medications. Out-of-pocket cost for HIV medication and treatments may be dramatically reduced for those who are accepted to a PAP. Many of these programs are operated by the drug manufacturers. A good place to start learning about a PAP is by checking out the website for a particular drug that a healthcare provider is recommending. Or call the drug manufacturer directly. Location Medication costs can vary by location. One common reason for this is how Medicaid and Medicare funds are used in the region where a person lives. State governments receive these funds from the federal government, and they can determine how and to whom they allot these funds. The amount a state reimburses a pharmacy will be higher in states that cover HIV medication costs. As a result, the pharmacy may not charge its customers as much for the medication because they’re getting reimbursed more for them from the government.

Cost-saving tips and assistance programs A person living with HIV may be able to save a significant amount of money if they understand a few things about cost. These things include how HIV drugs are covered by insurance and the resources that are available to help manage the often high costs associated with lifelong therapies. Some insurance companies don’t cover newer HIV treatments. If a healthcare provider prescribes one of these medications to someone whose insurance won’t cover it, that person will have to pay for it out of their own pocket. In this case, finding the best price for their medication may be very important. For those who don’t have private health insurance or whose insurance company doesn’t currently cover the costs of their HIV medications, there are programs that can help supplement the cost so that these people get the treatments they need. Following are several strategies for finding assistance in paying for HIV treatment: Reach out to the drug manufacturer Many drug manufacturers have programs to help offset the costs of these life-saving medications. Find contact information by looking at the website of a manufacturer for a particular drug or asking a healthcare provider. Use a hotline Contact a state HIV/AIDS hotline. The operators of these hotlines can explain programs and agencies in each state that provide assistance in paying for medications. Apply for coverage with Medicaid Medicaid is a state and federal partnership that provides insurance coverage to low-income individuals, seniors, those with disabilities, and others who qualify. While coverage varies from state to state, Medicaid is an important source of coverage for many individuals living with HIV. To find out more, visit the Medicaid website. Contact Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program The Ryan White HIV/AIDS Programis a federally funded program that provides services and support for those living with HIV. Its AIDS Drug Assistance Program provides medications to those with limited or no health coverage. Search for other programs Look into programs that provide additional services to select groups. These include the Children's Health Insurance Program, the American Indian and Alaska Native Programs, and the Department of Veterans Affairs. Each of these organizations offers services to those with HIV. Visit drug pricing websites Drug pricing websites such as GoodRx.com have information on the average costs for medications at several different major pharmacies and offer coupons for further savings. In addition, the site describes how a medication’s cost has averaged over time and how it compares to the cost of other similar medications.