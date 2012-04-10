Learn to recognize a heart attack If you ask about the symptoms of a heart attack, most people think of chest pain. Over the last couple of decades, however, scientists have learned that heart attack symptoms aren’t always so clear-cut. Symptoms may show up in different ways and can depend on a number of factors, such as whether you’re a man or a woman, what type of heart disease you have, and how old you are. It’s important to dig a little deeper to understand the variety of symptoms that may indicate a heart attack. Uncovering more information can help you learn when to help yourself and your loved ones.

Early symptoms of a heart attack The sooner you get help for a heart attack, the better your chances for a complete recovery. Unfortunately, many people hesitate to get help, even if they suspect there’s something wrong. Doctors, however, overwhelmingly encourage people to get help if they suspect they’re experiencing early heart attack symptoms. Even if you’re wrong, going through some testing is better than suffering long-term heart damage or other health issues because you waited too long. Heart attack symptoms vary from person to person and even from one heart attack to another. The important thing is to trust yourself. You know your body better than anyone. If something feels wrong, get emergency care right away. According to the Society of Cardiovascular Patient Care, early heart attack symptoms occur in 50 percent of all people who have heart attacks. If you’re aware of the early symptoms, you may be able get treatment quickly enough to prevent heart damage. Eighty-five percent of heart damage happens in the first two hours following a heart attack. Early symptoms of heart attack can include the following: mild pain or discomfort in your chest that may come and go, which is also called “stuttering” chest pain

pain in your shoulders, neck, and jaw

sweating

nausea or vomiting

lightheadedness or fainting

breathlessness

feeling of “impending doom”

severe anxiety or confusion

Symptoms of a heart attack in men You’re more likely to experience a heart attack if you’re a man. Men also have heart attacks earlier in life compared to women. If you have a family history of heart disease or a history of cigarette smoking, high blood pressure, high blood cholesterol, obesity, or other risk factors, your chances of having a heart attack are even higher. Fortunately, a lot of research has been done on how men’s hearts react during heart attacks. Symptoms of a heart attack in men include: standard chest pain/pressure that feels like “an elephant” is sitting on your chest, with a squeezing sensation that may come and go or remain constant and intense

upper body pain or discomfort, including arms, left shoulder, back, neck, jaw, or stomach

rapid or irregular heartbeat

stomach discomfort that feels like indigestion

shortness of breath, which may leave you feeling like you can’t get enough air, even when you’re resting

dizziness or feeling like you’re going to pass out

breaking out in a cold sweat It’s important to remember, however, that each heart attack is different. Your symptoms may not fit this cookie-cutter description. Trust your instincts if you think something is wrong.

Symptoms of a heart attack in women In recent decades, scientists have realized that heart attack symptoms can be quite different for women than for men. In 2003, the journal Circulation published the findings of a multicenter study of 515 women who’d experienced a heart attack. The most frequently reported symptoms didn’t include chest pain. Instead, women reported unusual fatigue, sleep disturbances, and anxiety. Nearly 80 percent reported experiencing at least one symptom for more than a month before their heart attack. Symptoms of heart attack in women include: unusual fatigue lasting for several days or sudden severe fatigue

sleep disturbances

anxiety

lightheadedness

shortness of breath

indigestion or gas-like pain

upper back, shoulder, or throat pain

jaw pain or pain that spreads up to your jaw

pressure or pain in the center of your chest, which may spread to your arm In a 2012 survey published in the journal Circulation, only 65 percent of women said they’d call 911 if they thought they might be having a heart attack. Even if you’re not sure, get emergency care right away. Base your decision on what feels normal and abnormal for you. If you haven’t experienced symptoms like this before, don’t hesitate to get help. If you don’t agree with your doctor’s conclusion, get a second opinion. Heart attack in women over 50 Women experience significant physical changes around age 50, the age when many women start to go through menopause. During this period of life, your levels of the hormone estrogen drop. Estrogen is believed to help protect the health of your heart. After menopause, your risk of heart attack increases. Unfortunately, women who experience a heart attack are less likely to survive than men. Therefore, it becomes even more important to remain conscious of your heart health after you go through menopause. There are additional symptoms of a heart attack that women over the age of 50 may experience. These symptoms include: severe chest pain

pain or discomfort in one or both arms, the back, neck, jaw, or stomach

rapid or irregular heartbeat

sweating Remain aware of these symptoms and schedule regular health checkups with your doctor.

Silent heart attack symptoms A silent heart attack is like any other heart attack, except it occurs without the usual symptoms. In other words, you may not even realize you’ve experienced a heart attack. In fact, researchers from Duke University Medical Center have estimated that as many as 200,000 Americans experience heart attacks each year without even knowing it. Unfortunately, these events cause heart damage and increase the risk of future attacks. Silent heart attacks are more common among people with diabetes and in those who’ve had previous heart attacks. Symptoms that may indicate a silent heart attack include: mild discomfort in your chest, arms, or jaw that goes away after resting

shortness of breath and tiring easily

sleep disturbances and increased fatigue

abdominal pain or heartburn

skin clamminess After having a silent heart attack, you may experience more fatigue than before or find that exercise becomes more difficult. Get regular physical exams to stay on top of your heart health. If you have cardiac risk factors, talk to your doctor about getting tests done to check the condition of your heart.