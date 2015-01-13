Hearing loss on one side Hearing loss on one side occurs when you have difficulty hearing or you have deafness that affects only one of your ears. People with this condition may have problems understanding speech in crowded environments, locating the source of a sound, and tuning out background noise. This condition is also known as unilateral hearing loss or unilateral deafness. It may be described as deafness in one ear or on one side, hearing loss in one ear, or inability to hear from one ear. You should still be able to hear clearly with your other ear. You should always contact your doctor if you experience any type of hearing loss. Sudden hearing loss on one side or both is a medical emergency and needs immediate medical attention. Your doctor will be able to provide treatment options and may refer you to a specialist. Depending on the cause of your hearing loss, your doctor might recommend medications, surgery, or a hearing aid. In some cases, the condition will go away without treatment.

How is hearing loss in one ear diagnosed? According to the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders (NIDCD), about 10 to 15 percent of people who suffer from sudden hearing loss have an identifiable reason for their condition. It’s important to make an appointment with your doctor any time you experience hearing loss in one or both ears. During your visit, your doctor will review your symptoms and medical history and conduct a physical examination of your ears, nose, and throat. Your doctor may also order a hearing test. During this test, your doctor or a specialist known as an audiologist will measure how you respond to a range of sounds and tones at various volume levels. These tests can help your doctor determine the part of the ear that is affected, which can provide clues as to the underlying cause of the hearing loss.