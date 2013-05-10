Parental pearls of wisdom As a parent, you pass more than genes down to your children. Kids pick up your habits too — both good and bad. Show your kids you care about them by sharing these nuggets of health advice that they’ll carry with them long after you can carry them.

Habit 1: Make eating colorful Eating foods of different colors isn’t just fun — it has health benefits too. Help your kids understand the nutritional value of including a rainbow of colorful foods in their regular diet. That doesn’t mean that every meal needs to be multicolored. But you should make an effort to incorporate a range of fruits and vegetables of different hues into their diet. Let the colors range from red, blue, and orange, to yellow, green, and white.

Habit 2: Don’t skip breakfast Instilling a routine of regular mealtimes in childhood can help make it more likely that your kids will continue this good habit when they’re older. Teach them that a healthy breakfast: kick starts their brain and energy

helps keep them strong

keeps chronic diseases at bay Harvard Medical School confirms that going without breakfast correlates with four times the likelihood of obesity. And the high fiber in many breakfast cereals can help reduce the risk of diabetes and heart disease. Watch the sugar content, though.

Habit 3: Pick enjoyable physical activities Not every child loves sports. Some may dread gym class. But if they see you being active and find physical activities they enjoy, staying healthy and active becomes easy. They may very likely carry their love of these activities into adulthood. If your child hasn’t found their sports niche yet, encourage them to keep trying, and be active with them. Expose them to a range of physical activities like swimming, archery, or gymnastics. They’re bound to find something they enjoy.

Habit 4: Don’t be a couch potato Get kids, and yourself, off the sofa and out the door. The Mayo Clinic reports that kids who watch more than an hour or two of television a day are at greater risk for a number of health problems, including: impaired performance at school

behavioral difficulties, including emotional and social problems and attention disorders

obesity or being overweight

irregular sleep, including trouble falling asleep and resisting bedtime

less time to play

Habit 5: Read every day Developing strong reading skills is an essential component of your child’s success in school now, and at work later in life. According to the Cleveland Clinic, reading helps build a child’s self-esteem, relationships with parents and others, and success in later life. It’s recommended you make reading a part of your child’s playtime and bedtime routines. The Cleveland Clinic also suggests that daily reading to children can begin as early as 6 months of age. Choose books your kids like so that they view reading as a treat rather than a chore.

Habit 6: Drink water, not soda You can keep the message simple. Water is healthy. Soft drinks are unhealthy. Even if your kids don’t understand all of the reasons why too much sugar is bad for them, you can help them understand the basics. For example, according to the American Heart Association (AHA), the sugar in soft drinks provides no nutrients. It also adds calories that can lead to weight problems. Water, on the other hand, is a vital resource that humans can’t live without.

Habit 7: Look at labels (food labels, not designer) Your kids, especially preteens and teens, may care about the labels on their clothes. Show them there’s another type of label that’s more important to their health: the food nutrition label. Show kids how their favorite packaged foods contain labels with vital information about nutrition. To avoid overwhelming them, focus on a few key parts of the label, such as the amount per serving of: calories

saturated fats and trans fats

grams of sugar

Habit 8: Enjoy a family dinner With hectic family schedules, it’s hard to find time to sit down and enjoy a meal together. But it’s worth it to try. According to the University of Florida, research has shown sharing a family meal means that: family bonds get stronger

kids are more well-adjusted

everyone eats more nutritious meals

kids are less likely to be obese or overweight

kids are less likely to abuse drugs or alcohol

Habit 9: Spend time with friends Friendships are very important to the healthy development of school-aged children, according to research published by the Clinical Child and Family Psychology Review . Playing with friends teaches kids valuable social skills such as communication, cooperation, and problem solving. Having friends can also affect their performance in school. Encourage your kids to develop a variety of friendships and to play with friends often. It will set them up with life skills they can draw on for years to come.