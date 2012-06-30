Overview

Spitting up, or reflux, is very common in younger infants and can be due to:

overfeeding

weak abdominal muscles

an immature or weak lower esophageal sphincter

a slow digestive system

In some rare cases, reflux in older infants is due to food allergies. In older children, it can also be a result of lactose intolerance. These children are unable to process lactose, a sugar found in milk.

In people with acid reflux, acid from their stomach comes up into their esophagus. Reflux is common in infants and doesn’t usually cause symptoms other than spitting up.

Most babies grow out of it by the time they’re 12 months old and don’t require treatment other than simple lifestyle changes.

Babies who have more severe symptoms may be diagnosed with gastroesophageal reflex disease (GERD). These symptoms may include:

irritability

poor weight gain

vomiting consistently

Babies with these symptoms may need to take medication or even have surgery.

GERD can be painful for babies, causing irritability and discomfort. This can make it difficult for them to fall or stay asleep. If you’re having trouble getting your infant with GERD to sleep, here are some suggestions that may help.