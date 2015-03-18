What is Muscle Milk?

Muscle Milk has become a ubiquitous nutritional supplement drink. It’s found not only in supplement stores, but also at most corner markets.

Its ingredients, according to its website, include calcium and sodium caseinate, milk protein isolate, maltodextrin, fructose, potassium citrate, and vitamin mineral blend, among others. But because you can’t pick “vitamin mineral blend” or some of the other ingredients from a tree, many people are wary of Muscle Milk and wonder if it’s safe for them.

Natalie Stephens, a registered dietitian and nutritionist at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, acknowledges the food label on Muscle Milk products can be a bit of a tongue twister for the average person.

But are there any known ingredients in Muscle Milk that people should be concerned about?

“While there aren’t any ingredients that are outright harmful, this question really depends on the individual consumer,” she says. “People with chronic diseases like high blood pressure, kidney issues, or sensitivity to food dyes or sugar substitutes may want to read closely or even ask the advice of a qualified health professional before consuming.”

Other experts disagree with Stephens due to Muscle Milk containing acesulfame potassium and sucralose. These two artificial sweeteners are known to interact with gut bacteria and may promote weight gain and insulin resistance.

Felice Kosakavich, MS, RD, CDN, has a son who plays college basketball and uses Muscle Milk as his protein supplement of choice.

“With excessive weight training and practices he feels it is a good price, excellent taste, and meets his needs for additional protein,” she says. “He is comfortable using it and, after much research, feels it is reputable.”

Kosakavich says athletes like her son could benefit from Muscle Milk. “The composition of high-protein, low-carbohydrates will provide the extra protein needed pre and post workout for recovery,” she says.

But that doesn’t mean the supplement drink comes without concerns for specific people.