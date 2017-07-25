Share on Pinterest We’ve already survived finding out that drinking diet soda doesn’t come guilt-free. We’ve processed the gut punch of discovering that fruit juices are sugar bombs. We’re still enduring a decades-long emotional rollercoaster to find out if wine’s health benefits are worth it. Now it turns out our precious, precious sparkling water might not be perfect, either. A study, conducted mainly on rats and some humans, has found that even unsweetened, sodium-free, calorie-free bubbly water may promote weight gain. It’s carbonated rain on our parade.

The study that’s upsetting health kicks everywhere While studies have examined how both regular soda and diet soda can affect our health (especially weight), the effects of liquids containing carbon dioxide gas itself are just getting looked into. The study, published in Obesity Research and Clinical Practice, conducted two experiments — one in humans, one in rats — regarding: water

regular carbonated soda

diet carbonated soda

degassed regular soda In the rats, researchers found that carbonation increased appetitive levels but didn’t affect satiety levels. They repeated this experiment in a group of 20 healthy 18- to 24-year-old men, but added an extra beverage: carbonated water. The human study found that any type of carbonated beverage significantly increased ghrelin levels. Yes, even our beloved plain carbonated water. Those who drank plain carbonated water had ghrelin levels six times higher than those drinking regular water. They had three times higher ghrelin levels than those drinking degassed sodas.

Wait, what’s ghrelin? Ghrelin is commonly known as the “hunger hormone.” It’s released primarily by the stomach and intestines and stimulates your appetite. Ghrelin rises when the stomach is empty and falls when you’re full, but levels can also be affected by lots of other factors. Studies have shown that lack of sleep, stress, and extreme dieting can make ghrelin levels rise. Exercise, rest, and muscle mass can decrease ghrelin levels. Generally, when your ghrelin levels are high, you feel hungrier and are more likely to eat more. Scientists believe that this can increase your risk of obesity.

But remember, regular water is still queen Let’s face it. Even with these alternatives, the best fluid to put into your body is plain water. If this seems a little dull — especially when you can hear the delightfully hissing bubbles of a carbonated drink nearby — here are a few ways to make water fun: Get a nice water bottle or a special cup to drink from.

Add fun ice cubes or ice shavings.

Add herbs like mint or basil.

Squeeze in some lemon or lime juice or infuse your water with any fruit you can think of.

Add slices of cucumber.

Try different temperatures.