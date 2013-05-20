We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. Sunshine vitamin Vitamin D is sometimes called the “sunshine vitamin” because it’s produced in your skin in response to sunlight. It’s a fat-soluble vitamin in a family of compounds that includes vitamins D-1, D-2, and D-3. Your body produces vitamin D naturally when it’s directly exposed to sunlight. You can also get it through certain foods and supplements to ensure adequate levels of the vitamin in your blood. Vitamin D has several important functions. Perhaps the most vital are regulating the absorption of calcium and phosphorus, and facilitating normal immune system function. Getting a sufficient amount of vitamin D is important for normal growth and development of bones and teeth, as well as improved resistance against certain diseases. If your body doesn’t get enough vitamin D, you’re at risk of developing bone abnormalities such as soft bones (osteomalacia) or fragile bones (osteoporosis). Here are three more surprising benefits of vitamin D.

2. Vitamin D reduces depression Research has shown that vitamin D might play an important role in regulating mood and warding off depression. In one study, scientists found that people with depression who received vitamin D supplements noticed an improvement in their symptoms. In another study of people with fibromyalgia, researchers found vitamin D deficiency was more common in those who were also experiencing anxiety and depression.

3. Vitamin D boosts weight loss Consider adding vitamin D supplements to your diet if you’re trying to lose weight or prevent heart disease. You can find a great selection of vitamin D supplements on Amazon.com. In one study, people taking a daily calcium and vitamin D supplement were able to lose more weight than subjects taking a placebo supplement. The scientists said the extra calcium and vitamin D had an appetite-suppressing effect. In another study, overweight people who took a daily vitamin D supplement improved their heart disease risk markers.

Beware of D-ficiency Many factors can affect your ability to get sufficient amounts of vitamin D through the sun alone. These factors include: Being in an area with high pollution

Using sunscreen

Spending more time indoors

Living in big cities where buildings block sunlight

Having darker skin. (The higher the levels of melanin, the less vitamin D the skin can absorb.) These factors contribute to vitamin D deficiency in an increasing number of people. That’s why it’s important to get some of your vitamin D from sources besides sunlight. The symptoms of a vitamin D deficiency in adults include: tiredness, aches and pains, and a general sense of not feeling well

severe bone or muscle pain or weakness that may cause difficulty climbing stairs or getting up from the floor or a low chair, or cause you to walk with a waddling gait

stress fractures, especially in your legs, pelvis, and hips Doctors can diagnose a vitamin D deficiency by performing a simple blood test. If you have a deficiency, your doctor may order X-rays to check the strength of your bones. If you’re diagnosed with a vitamin D deficiency, your doctor will likely recommend you take daily vitamin D supplements. If you have a severe deficiency, they may instead recommend high-dose vitamin D tablets or liquids. You should also make sure to get vitamin D through sunlight and the foods you eat.

Food sources of vitamin D Few foods contain vitamin D naturally. Because of this, some foods are fortified. This means that vitamin D has been added. Foods that contain vitamin D include: salmon

sardines

egg yolk

shrimp

milk (fortified)

cereal (fortified)

yogurt (fortified)

orange juice (fortified) It can be hard to get enough vitamin D each day through sun exposure and food alone, so taking vitamin D supplements can help.