We've selected these apps based on their quality, user reviews, and overall reliability. Whether you bike for exercise, for fun, or for getting to work, it pays to know where you've been and how fast you got there. That's where these apps come in! Biking apps are crucial in making the most of each ride. But how do you know which app has the features you need? We've rounded up the very best available in an effort to help. Track your route for next time, compare your pace leading up to race day, and even connect your heart rate monitor.

Strava Running and Cycling GPS Share on Pinterest iPhone rating: ★★★★★ Android rating: ★★★★★ Price: Free The Strava Running and Cycling GPS app is perfect for the casual weekend cycler or the serious trainer. Know where you’ve been, your pace, your heart rate, and more. You can also use the app to connect with other cyclers and even compete for a spot on the leaderboard.

MapMyRide – GPS Cycling and Route Tracker Share on Pinterest iPhone rating: ★★★★★ Android rating: ★★★★★ Price: Free MapMyRide is one of the most well-known cycling trackers. It’s not only a GPS and route tracking device, but a training tool that helps you identify ways to improve your performance. According to the app maker, there are some 40 million athletes in the network that comes with the tool — so you won’t be training solo.

Cyclemeter GPS – Cycling, Running, Mountain Biking Share on Pinterest iPhone rating: ★★★★★ Price: Free If you’re the type of athlete that wants all of the feedback on your training, the Cyclemeter GPS has you covered. You’ll be loaded up with charts and data when you start inputting your routes and rides. Track your rides, compete with others, load a training program, and analyze all of your data online with this loaded app.

Bikemap – Map Your Bike Route with GPS, Cycling Share on Pinterest iPhone rating: ★★★★✩ Android rating: ★★★★✩ Price: Free Looking for a new route? If you’re tired of riding past the same landmarks every day, Bikemap can bring some variety to your training. The app features some 3.3 million routes around the world. Find them locally and when you’re traveling. You can immediately tell the length of the route, as well as the elevation and points of interest. You can also use Bikemap to track your training progress.

Bike Repair Share on Pinterest iPhone rating: ★★★★★ Android rating: ★★★★★ Price: $3.99 How you care for your bicycle determines how long you’ll have it and how safe you’ll be while riding. Bike Repair is an app that ensures your bike is operating at its highest level, by delivering 58 photo guides that help you make both basic and advanced repairs and maintenance. You can keep track of your bike’s repairs and history so you don’t forget what’s been done and when it’ll be ready for some attention.

Runkeeper Share on Pinterest iPhone rating: ★★★★★ Android rating: ★★★★★ Price: Free Sure, it’s called Runkeeper, but this app isn’t just for runners. The app is one of the longest standing GPS and training apps available. Track your workouts, set goals, follow a training program, and measure your progress over time. Runkeeper has everything you need in a cycling app, with a time-tested design.

CycleMap Share on Pinterest iPhone rating: ★★★★✩ Android rating: ★★★★✩ Price: Free CycleMap isn’t only for training and tracking routes, it’s great for travelers, too. One of the coolest features of this particular app is the ability to find bike share stations. So, if you’re a bike commuter or out in the world looking for a recreational ride, this app will help you find a spot to borrow a bicycle. In addition, it includes all of the basic features you’d expect in a cycling app: mapping routes, tracking progress, and identifying points of interest along your route.

ViewRanger Cycling & Hiking Trails & Topo Maps Share on Pinterest iPhone rating: ★★★★✩ Android rating: ★★★★✩ Price: Free Trail riders, Unite! ViewRanger is an app designed especially for folks who like to get out in nature, riding on rocky passes and dirt roads. It’s made for cyclers and hikers and features street, aerial, satellite, and terrain maps. Never visit a new trail blindly again. You’ll know exactly what to expect after you’ve identified a new route on ViewRanger!

My Virtual Mission Share on Pinterest iPhone rating: ★★★★✩ Android rating: ★★★★★ Price: Free Looking to inject some motivation into your training? My Virtual Mission allows you to virtually travel across the country or the world, tracking your progress toward your goal “destination” with each training ride. How many weekend rides would it take for you to get from Los Angeles to Chicago? This app can help you figure that out, while giving you a solid goal to pursue.

Bike Computer Share on Pinterest iPhone rating: ★★★★★ Android rating: ★★★★★ Price: Free Track your routes and your progress. Bike Computer has all of the basic necessities of a cycling app. But you’ll also have the ability to customize your feedback and goals, something the maker says was added after consulting with cyclists. Bike Computer also offers the ability to analyze your speed and elevation with graphs. We particularly like the “Keep Me Safe” feature that sends a help message if you’ve been involved in an accident. Upgrade to premium for even more great features!

Runtastic Road Bike GPS Cycling Route Tracker Share on Pinterest iPhone rating: ★★★★★ Android rating: ★★★★★ Price: $4.99 The pro version of Runtastic Road Bike GPS Cycling Route Tracker has everything you’ll ever need in a cycling app. It essentially turns your phone into a cycling computer. You can track your routes and training, search for new routes, set goals, compete with friends, check the weather, and get feedback on numerous ride measures. It’s all available in a sleek interface including graphs and data visualization.