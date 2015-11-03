What is muscular endurance?

Muscular endurance refers to the ability of a given muscle to exert force, consistently and repetitively, over a period of time. It plays a big role in almost every athletic endeavor. You might think of muscular endurance as stamina.

Long-distance running is a sport that requires muscular endurance. During a race, a marathon runner’s body performs the same movement and stride, over and over again. This requires their muscles to have an advanced level of endurance to avoid injury or extreme fatigue.

But you don’t need to train for a marathon to improve your muscular endurance. For the average person, it can be as simple as doing pushups until failure. This means doing one movement repetitively, with good form, until you can’t perform it anymore.

And you don’t have to be an athlete to benefit from increasing your muscular endurance. As with other types of exercise, muscular endurance training can increase your energy levels, help you sleep better, and improve your overall health. It can even improve your mood.

Below are examples of five top exercises that can help you improve your muscular endurance. They require no equipment and you can do them at home.