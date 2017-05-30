Understanding allergy attacks and anaphylaxis While most allergies aren’t serious and can be controlled with standard medication, some allergic reactions can lead to life-threatening complications. One of these life-threatening complications is called anaphylaxis. Anaphylaxis is a severe, whole-body reaction that typically involves the heart and circulatory system, lungs, skin, and digestive tract. It can affect the eyes and nervous system as well. A severe allergy attack may be initiated by food, such as peanuts, milk, wheat, or eggs. It can also be related to insect stings or certain medications. Immediate medical attention is required to prevent the severe allergic reaction from getting worse.

First aid for anaphylaxis Many people who are aware of their severe allergies carry a medication called epinephrine, or adrenaline. This is injected into the muscle through an “auto-injector” and is easy to use. It acts quickly on the body to raise your blood pressure, stimulate your heart, decrease swelling, and improve breathing. It’s the treatment of choice for anaphylaxis. Self-help If you’re experiencing anaphylaxis, administer an epinephrine shot right away. Inject yourself in the thigh for the best results. Talk to your doctor about the timing of your injection. Some experts recommend using an epinephrine shot as soon as you realize you’ve been exposed to an allergen, rather than waiting for symptoms. You’ll then need to proceed to the emergency room (ER) as a follow-up. At the hospital, you’ll likely be given oxygen, antihistamines, and intravenous (IV) corticosteroids — typically methylprednisolone. You may need to be observed in the hospital in order to monitor your treatment and watch for any further reactions. First aid for others If you think someone else is experiencing anaphylaxis, take these immediate steps: Ask someone to call for medical help. Call 911 or your local emergency services if you’re alone.

Ask the person whether they carry an epinephrine auto-injector. If so, assist them according to label directions. Don’t administer epinephrine to someone who hasn’t been prescribed the medication.

Help the person to remain calm and lie quietly with their legs elevated. If vomiting occurs, turn them onto their side to prevent choking. Don’t give them anything to drink.

If the person becomes unconscious and stops breathing, begin CPR, and continue until medical help arrives. Go here for step-by-step instructions for performing CPR. Importance of medical treatment It’s important to get medical treatment for a severe allergy attack, even if the person begins to recover. In many instances, symptoms can improve at first but then worsen quickly after a period of time. Medical care is necessary to prevent recurrence of the attack.

Types of anaphylaxis Anaphylaxis is a broad term for this allergic reaction. In fact, it can be broken down into subtypes. The different classifications are based on how symptoms and reactions occur. Uniphasic reaction This is the most common type of anaphylaxis. The onset of the reaction is rather quick, with symptoms peaking about 30 minutes after exposure to an allergen. It’s estimated that 80 to 90 percent of all cases end up being uniphasic reactions. Biphasic reaction A biphasic reaction occurs after the first experience of anaphylaxis, generally between 1 to 72 hours after the initial attack. It commonly occurs within 8 to 10 hours after your first reaction occurred. Protracted reaction This is the longest type of reaction. In this reaction, the symptoms of anaphylaxis persist and are difficult to treat, sometimes lasting 24 hours or more without resolving completely. This reaction is typically very uncommon. Persistent low blood pressure may occur and extended hospitalization may be necessary.

Complications of anaphylaxis When left untreated, anaphylaxis can lead to anaphylactic shock. This is a dangerous condition where your blood pressure drops and your airways narrow and swell, limiting your breathing. Your heart can also stop during shock due to poor blood flow. In the most severe cases, anaphylaxis can cause death. Prompt treatment with epinephrine can prevent the life-threatening effects of anaphylaxis. Learn more about the effects of anaphylaxis.