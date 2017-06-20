Overview

Dyslexia is a learning disorder that affects both children and adults. Its symptoms are different with age, and severity can vary as well. Generally, people with dyslexia have difficulty breaking down words into simple sounds. They struggle to learn how sounds relate to letters and words, which leads to slow reading and poor reading comprehension.

Dyslexia is often known as a reading disability. It’s most often identified in childhood when reading problems first become apparent. But dyslexia can go undiagnosed for years or even decades.

Dyslexia is not connected with intelligence. It is a neurobiological disorder that affects the parts of your brain involved in language processing.

Despite its biological basis, dyslexia can’t be diagnosed with a simple blood test or brain scan. When doctors make a diagnosis, they consider the results of a series of reading tests along with the symptoms reported by the person, their parents, or their teachers.

Keep reading to learn how dyslexia symptoms can vary with age, plus what symptoms to look out for and when.