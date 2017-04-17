I’m a person who has always loved being busy. In high school, I thrived on keeping a full slate. I was president and vice president of several clubs, and I played multiple sports and did lots of volunteer and other extracurricular activities. I kept a grueling academic schedule and, of course, a part-time job as a lifeguard. This all kept me constantly on the go.

In college, I continued my pace, fulfilling my scholarship requirement, starting an on-campus organization, studying abroad, working two jobs, and basically packing every minute I could full of busyness. When I became pregnant with my first daughter my senior year, my life kicked into warp speed. In a matter of months, I was married, moving, graduating college, having a baby, and starting my first job as a night-shift nurse while still working another job on the side. I needed to support us as my husband finished up school.

Every other year for the next few years, I had another baby. And through it all, I continued at a frantic pace. I was trying to prove to the world (and myself) that having a baby young, having a lot of little kids, and working wouldn’t ruin my life. I was determined to be successful — to break the mold of the lazy, shiftless millennial who feels like she’s owed something. Instead, I worked nonstop to build up my own business, logged countless night shifts, and survived on little sleep as our family continued to grow.

I prided myself on my ability to do it all and kick butt at motherhood and my business. I worked from home and quickly surpassed my husband’s income. This allowed me to not only be home with our four kids, but also pay off almost all of our debt. I was, I told myself, succeeding.

That is, until everything fell apart on me. I can’t say for sure if it was one thing, a collection of realizations, or just the gradual build-up of exhaustion. But whatever it was, I soon found myself sitting in a therapist’s office, sobbing and dripping snot all over as I admitted that I felt like I had created an impossible life for myself.