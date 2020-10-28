What causes diabetes? Type 1 and type 2 diabetes may have similar names, but they’re different diseases with unique causes. Causes of type 1 diabetes The body’s immune system is responsible for fighting off foreign invaders, such as harmful viruses and bacteria. In people with type 1 diabetes, the immune system mistakes the body’s own healthy cells for foreign invaders. The immune system attacks and destroys the insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas. After these beta cells are destroyed, the body is unable to produce insulin. Researchers don’t know why the immune system sometimes attacks the body’s own cells. It may have something to do with genetic and environmental factors, such as exposure to viruses. Research into autoimmune diseases is ongoing. Causes of type 2 diabetes People with type 2 diabetes have insulin resistance. The body still produces insulin, but it’s unable to use it effectively. Researchers aren’t sure why some people become insulin resistant and others don’t, but several lifestyle factors may contribute, including being inactive and carrying excess weight. Other genetic and environmental factors may also play a role. When you develop type 2 diabetes, your pancreas will try to compensate by producing more insulin. Because your body is unable to effectively use insulin, glucose will accumulate in your bloodstream.

How common is diabetes? Type 2 diabetes is much more common than type 1. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s 2020 National Diabetes Statistics Report , 34.2 million people in the United States were living with diagnosed or undiagnosed diabetes in 2018. That’s a little over 1 in 10 people. Ninety to 95 percent of people with diabetes have type 2. The percentage of people with diabetes increases with age. About 10.5 percent of the general population has diabetes. Among those 65 years old and older, the rate reaches 26.8 percent. Only 25 out of every 10,000 Americans under 20 years old had been diagnosed with diabetes in 2018. Men and women get diabetes at roughly the same rate. However, prevalence rates are higher among certain races and ethnicities. American Indians, Alaskan Natives, and Mexican Americans have the highest prevalence of diabetes among both men and women. In general, Black and Hispanic populations have higher rates of diabetes than non-Hispanic whites or non-Hispanic Asians. Prevalence rates are higher for Hispanic Americans of Mexican or Puerto Rican descent than they are for those of Central and South American or Cuban descent. Among non-Hispanic Asian Americans, people with Asian Indian ancestry have higher rates of diabetes than people with Chinese or Filipino ancestry.

How are type 1 and type 2 diabetes diagnosed? The primary test used to diagnose both type 1 and type 2 diabetes is known as the A1C, or glycated hemoglobin, test. This blood test determines your average blood sugar level for the past 2 to 3 months. Your doctor may draw your blood or give you a small finger prick. The higher your blood sugar levels have been over the past few months, the higher your A1C level will be. Test results are expressed as a percentage. An A1C level of 6.5 percent or higher indicates diabetes. The A1C test isn’t accurate for people with sickle cell anemia or the sickle cell trait. If you have this condition or trait, then your doctor will have to use a different test.