Whether you have type 1, type 2, or gestational diabetes, understanding how food, physical activity, and your blood sugar levels interact is critical for controlling your condition. It can be overwhelming to think about carb counts, insulin doses, A1C, glucose, glycemic index, blood pressure, weight… the list goes on! But phone apps can simplify tracking and learning. Use them to consolidate your health information into one spot and learn more about your condition so you can make informed choices to manage your health. For novices and longtime pros, here are our best diabetes apps for 2020.

Fooducate iPhone rating: 4.7 stars Android rating: 4.4 stars Price: Free with in-app purchases When it comes to managing diabetes, knowledge is power. Fooducate is here to support you in figuring out which foods are best for keeping your blood sugar in a healthy range, because not all foods — or even carbs — are created equal. Scan or search for foods and see Fooducate’s grade of its calorie quality. The app makes it easy for you to track and discover more information about the foods you put in your body, including added sugar content, hidden ingredients, and more.

MySugr iPhone rating: 4.7 stars Android rating: 4.6 stars Price: Free with in-app purchases A clean, intuitive, customizable dashboard interface and the ability to sync with your glucose monitor set this app apart. MySugr has features that help you make the most out of the app, such as reminders that ping you to follow-up with more data (like blood sugar levels after a workout). All of the data and charts are easy to send to your doctor, so you can work together to adjust your treatment and better manage your diabetes based on real, accurate information.

Glucose Buddy iPhone rating: 4.8 stars Price: Free with in-app purchases Glucose Buddy connects to your Dexcom glucometer or allows you to log your numbers manually while also tracking steps, exercise, and meals. Under the subscription plan, you’ll find an ad-free experience and in-depth reporting on A1C and other measures, as well as customizable display options that make the app even easier for your unique use.

Diabetes:M iPhone rating: 4.6 stars Android rating: 4.6 stars Price: Free with in-app purchases Diabetes:M is a diabetes log app with all the features you’d hope for: test time reminders, a nutritional log and tracking system, integrations with fitness apps, and blood sugar trend mapping. The app also offers an insulin bolus calculator based on the nutritional information you add. Use the app’s powerful tools to look at trend graphs and charts in adjustable timeframes, so glucose control is back in your hand, or, with the Apple Watch app, on your wrist. If you upgrade to the subscription service, the app allows you to have multiple profiles.

Beat Diabetes Android rating: 4.6 stars Price: Free with in-app purchases If you’re newly diagnosed, this beginner-friendly app can help bring you up to speed with your new condition. With plenty of diabetes 101 information, from the foods to avoid to simple ways to increase your physical activity, you’ll be a master in no time. Learn the complications to watch for and stay up-to-date with treatment options, from medical to Ayurvedic. Download this pocket guidebook and see why it’s so popular.

OneTouch Reveal iPhone rating: 4.7 stars Android rating: 4.0 stars Price: Free This app, which complements the OneTouch Verio Flex meter, is a go-to for automatic insights. Using your blood glucose readings, the app automatically searches for and highlights trends. Blood sugar frequently out of range after 9 p.m.? Not only will the app spot the trend, but push notifications will alert you so you can take action. The app plots important trend events in a timeline, too, helping you to spot patterns. Your physician can log in to review your history and adjust your care plan based on your diet and carb ratios. A clean, color-coded interface reveals your high/low distribution, counts your daily readings, and lets you see at a glance when your sugar levels are healthy or out of range.

One Drop for Diabetes Health iPhone rating: 4.5 stars Android rating: 3.9 stars Price: Free with in-app purchases The One Drop for Diabetes Health app is a diabetes management app that uses your blood glucose data to help you better choose your activities to stay healthy. It also uses your food, activity, and medication information to help you achieve a holistic diabetes management plan with automated alerts, community sharing, and regular health stats reports so you can see your progress or adjust your behavior as needed.

Diabetic Recipes Android rating: 4.0 stars Price: Free with in-app purchases The Diabetic Recipes app is a straightforward, useful, and easy-to-use app. But don’t let the simple name fool you. Diabetic Recipes is an all-encompassing database of diabetes-friendly recipes with step-by-step instructions, how-to videos, downloadable recipes, and a built-in carb counter so that you know exactly how much glucose you’re taking in throughout the day.

Glucose tracker & diabetic diary. Your blood sugar Android rating: 4.4 stars Price: Free with in-app purchases Not the most succinct name, but exactly how it sounds: it’s an out-of-the-box app built to help you track the effect that diabetes has on your body and mind. Meant for people with type 1 or type 2 as well as gestational diabetes, this app uses an extensive variety of recording, tagging, and organization tools to help you paint a detailed picture of your journey. You can also export your records so you can share the data with your healthcare provider.

Blood Sugar Monitor by Dario iPhone rating: 4.9 stars Android rating: 4.3 stars Price: Free This app is essentially a companion app for a number of Dario-branded diabetes testing and monitoring devices, including the Dario Blood Glucose Monitor and Blood Pressure Monitoring System. Along with lancets and testing strips provided with these devices, these free companion apps let you automatically upload your test results and track your progress in a simple user interface. This app could also literally save your life with a “hypo” alert system that can automatically send messages to your emergency contacts if your blood sugar is at unsafe levels.

Diabetes Android rating: 4.6 stars Price: Free with in-app purchases It doesn’t get much simpler than this: the Diabetes app allows you to track and view detailed data about your blood glucose, and tag the data so it’s easy for you to look back on and share with your healthcare provider when you need it. This app does one thing very well, and it’s the app of choice for those who simply want straightforward blood glucose tracking and no other frills.