Insulin resistance increases your risk for progressing to diabetes. You could be insulin resistant for years without knowing it. This condition typically doesn’t trigger any noticeable symptoms. So, it’s important your doctor regularly checks your blood glucose levels.

The American Diabetes Association (ADA) estimates that up to 50 percent of people with insulin resistance and prediabetes will develop type 2 diabetes if they don’t make lifestyle changes.

Insulin resistance increases the risk of:

being overweight

having high triglycerides

having elevated blood pressure

Some people with insulin resistance may also develop a skin condition known as acanthosis nigricans. It appears as dark, velvety patches often on the backs of the neck, groin, and armpits.

Some experts believe a buildup of insulin within skin cells may cause acanthosis nigricans. There’s no cure for this condition. But if another condition causes it, treatment may help natural skin color to return.