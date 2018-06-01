Share on Pinterest Diabetes mellitus is a term for a group of disorders that cause elevated blood sugar (glucose) levels in the body. Glucose is a critical source of energy for your brain, muscles, and tissues. When you eat, your body breaks down carbohydrates into glucose. This triggers the pancreas to release a hormone called insulin. Insulin acts as a “key” that allows glucose to enter the cells from the blood. If your body doesn’t produce enough insulin to effectively manage glucose, it can’t function or perform properly. This produces the symptoms of diabetes. Uncontrolled diabetes can lead to serious complications by damaging blood vessels and organs. It can increase the risk of: heart disease

stroke

kidney disease

nerve

damage

damage eye

disease Nutrition and exercise can help manage diabetes, but it’s also important to track blood glucose levels. Treatment may include taking insulin or other medications.

Causes and risk factors Previously known as juvenile diabetes, type 1 diabetes is usually diagnosed in childhood. Only about 5 percent of people with diabetes have type 1, estimates the ADA. While factors such as genetics and certain viruses may contribute to this disease, its exact cause is unknown. There’s no current cure or any known prevention, but there are treatments to help manage symptoms. The risk of developing type 2 diabetes increases as you get older. You’re also more likely to develop it if you’ve had gestational diabetes or prediabetes. Other risk factors include being overweight or having a family history of diabetes. While you can’t completely eliminate the risk of type 2 diabetes, a healthy diet, weight control, and regular exercise may help prevent it. Certain ethnicities are at higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes, too. These include : African-Americans

Hispanic/Latino-Americans

Native Americans

Hawaiian/Pacific Islands Americans

Asian-Americans