In selecting this year’s best diabetes blogs, Healthline looked for ones that stood out for their informative, inspiring, and empowering content. We hope you find them helpful.

Managing diabetes doesn’t mean never indulging in foods you enjoy, which is why you’ll find over 900 diabetes-friendly recipes on this blog. Diabetes Self-Management also posts about product reviews, nutrition, meal planning, and exercise, plus tools for counting carbs, planning workouts, and much more.

Anyone living with diabetes, cooking for someone with diabetes, or just in search of healthy recipes will find help at the Diabetic Foodie. Shelby Kinnaird is a firm believer that diabetes isn’t a dietary death sentence, and after her own diagnosis with type 2 diabetes, she started experimenting with recipes that are as delicious as they are nutritionally sound.

Riva Greenberg began blogging to share her thoughts and experiences both as someone living with diabetes and working in the healthcare industry. She has flourished with diabetes and her blog has become a forum for helping others do the same. Her posts cover her own stories about nutrition, advocacy, and updates on current research.

Tom Karlya has two children with diabetes, and he’s been committed to staying educated about the condition and its best management tools since his daughter’s diagnosis in 1992. Tom isn’t a medical professional — just a father sharing what he’s learned as he navigates this path with his children. It’s that perspective that makes this is a great place for other parents of children with diabetes.

The College Diabetes Network is a nonprofit organization focused on helping young adults with diabetes enjoy healthy living by offering a space for peer connections and expert resources. There’s an extensive amount of information here and the blog offers content specific to diabetes and college life. Browse personal stories, current news, tips for studying abroad with diabetes, and more.

For the latest news regarding type 1 diabetes, Insulin Nation is a great resource. Posts are frequently updated with current information about advancements, clinical trials, technology, product reviews, and advocacy. Content is organized into treatment, research, and living categories so you can find exactly the information you need.

Renza Scibilia’s blog is about real life with type 1 diabetes. And while diabetes isn’t the center of her life — that’s a space reserved for her husband, daughter, and coffee — it’s a factor. Renza writes about the ongoing challenges of living with diabetes and she does so with humor and grace.

The Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists, or ADCES, is a professional organization committed to improving the care of those living with diabetes. It does so through advocacy, education, research, and prevention, and that’s the kind of information it’s sharing on the blog as well. Posts are written by diabetes experts for the benefit of other professionals in the industry.

Diabetes Forecast (the website for the healthy living magazine of the American Diabetes Association) offers comprehensive guidance and advice for living with diabetes. Visitors can read all about this condition, browse recipes and food, find tips for weight loss and fitness, and learn about blood glucose and medications. There are also links to trending diabetes news and a podcast sharing what’s new in diabetes research.

Christel Oerum launched Diabetes Strong (originally TheFitBlog) as a platform for sharing her personal experiences as a fitness enthusiast with type 1 diabetes. The site has become a place for expert contributors from across the globe to share tips and advice for leading healthy, active lives with any type of diabetes.

The Children’s Diabetes Foundation is an organization dedicated to providing patient support to children, adolescents, and young adults living with type 1 diabetes. On their blog, readers will find posts written by kids and parents detailing the daily experiences of living with diabetes. Growing up with type 1 diabetes can be tough, but these posts from young people offer relatable stories for others navigating life with diabetes.

Founded by type 2 diabetes patient advocate Mila Clarke Buckley in 2016, Hangry Woman brings approachable resources about diabetes to both men and women. You’ll find everything from diabetes management topics to recipes, self-care, and travel tips. With Hangry Woman, no topic is off-limits and Buckley tackles tough issues such as the shame and stigma of type 2 diabetes while still reinforcing her message that you can live a full, happy, and healthy life.

Diabetes UK Blogs — under the umbrella of the official Diabetes UK — brings first person stories of people living with diabetes. You’ll find stories of people with type 1 and type 2 diabetes, along with research-based and fundraising blogs. You’ll find yourself cheering for the beginner who reached his goals of swimming in his first race and nodding along about exploring how taking care of your emotional well-being ties into the full spectrum of diabetes management.

For many expectant people, a gestational diabetes (GD) diagnosis can come as a huge shock. Already dealing with the challenges and stressors that can come along with pregnancy, GD throws a whole new curveball their way. This blog was founded by a mom who received her own GD diagnosis and combines resources such as dealing with your diagnosis, recipes, birth preparation, life after GD, as well as a membership area for more detailed assistance.

Blogger Rachel chronicles her journey with type 1 diabetes since her 2008 diagnosis and how she uses yoga as a form of healing, coping, inspiration, and disease management. Her open look at life with diabetes, from the challenges of eating to live, to actually enjoying what’s on your plate, are refreshing and honest. She also offers a Facebook group and an e-book for anyone interested in exploring a yoga journey further.

Geared specifically for type 1 diabetes in children, the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation focuses heavily on fundraising efforts aimed toward curing type 1 diabetes completely. You’ll find practical and professional resources to walk you through a new type 1 diabetes diagnosis in your child, as well as personal stories to help show you that you’re not alone in the challenges this condition can bring.

Brittany Gilleland, who was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at the age of 12, started her blog to “change the way the world views” diabetes — and she’s accomplishing just that through resources like her custom T-shirts that show how diabetes can affect anyone, from weightlifters to “mama bears.” She shares her ongoing journey with diabetes, as well as the stories of others (and you can submit your own story too), and updates on new developments and world issues that affect those with type 1 diabetes.

