Overview The quality of epilepsy and seizure treatments, which includes medications, has improved dramatically over the last few decades. New epilepsy medications are being released to the market each year — but with high price tags. Other newer treatments are also usually more expensive than older treatments. You may need to take medications on a daily basis if you have seizures or have been diagnosed with epilepsy. Paying for your medication can feel difficult, but there’s plenty you can do to help keep costs in check. The cost of your medication can be different from one pharmacy to the next. Get price estimates from a few pharmacies near you before you fill your prescription. To help you out, we’ve listed the most common epilepsy prescription medication treatments and included links to online medication pricing sites. Prescription costs can be different around the country, so be sure to check prices in your area. You may also qualify for an assistance program to save on some of the costs. Many of these organizations and companies can help make the medication cheaper when you pick up your prescription.

Pricing the most common epilepsy prescription drugs The most common medications for treating epilepsy are anticonvulsants, which are used for treating seizure disorders. There are several websites that can help you estimate the basic cash prices for the medications in the following section, including: GoodRx

Costco

Medicaid.gov (only applies if you qualify for Medicaid) Keep in mind that generic medications typically cost less than brand-name versions. The following prices estimate the average cost of a 1-month supply for each medication. But remember that medication prices change often. These prices also don’t include discounts that your insurance company may provide. Check these websites regularly for updated pricing or call your local pharmacy to get a quote. The list below is meant to be a reference to help you compare to prices in your area. These medications are listed in alphabetic order by brand name. Check out our epilepsy and seizure medications list for more information on these common medications. Eslicarbazepine acetate (Aptiom) Brand-name Aptiom costs $1,010.09 for thirty 400-mg tablets. There’s no generic version of Aptiom. Carbamazepine ER (Carbatrol) Brand-name Carbatrol costs $113.32 for sixty 200-mg tablets. Generic carbamazepine costs $34.94 for sixty 200-mg tablets. Valproic acid (Depakene) Brand-name Depakene costs $450.30 for ninety 250-mg tablets. Generic valproic acid costs $16.77 for ninety 250-mg tablets. Valproic acid (Depakote) Brand-name Depakote costs $579.50 for ninety 500-mg tablets. Generic valproic acid costs $16.77 for ninety 250-mg tablets. Divalproex ER (Depakote ER) Brand-name Depakote ER costs $338.67 for sixty 500-mg tablets. Generic divalproex sodium costs $17.97 for sixty 500-mg tablets. Phenytoin (Dilantin) Brand-name Dilantin costs $119.12 for ninety 100-mg capsules. Generic phenytoin costs $16.87 for ninety 100-mg capsules. Felbamate (Felbatol) Brand-name Felbatol costs $1,294.54 for ninety 600-mg tablets. Generic felbamate costs $132.32 for ninety 600-mg tablets. Perampanel (Fycompa) Brand-name Fycompa costs $3,985.56 for 120 4-mg tablets. There’s no generic version of Fycompa. Tiagabine (Gabitril) Brand-name Gabitril costs $302.84 for thirty 4-mg tablets. Generic tiagabine costs $64.88 for thirty 4-mg tablets. Levetiracetam (Keppra) Brand-name Keppra costs $487.95 for sixty 500-mg tablets. Generic levetiracetam costs $9 for sixty 500-mg tablets. Clonazepam (Klonopin) Brand-name Klonopin costs $159.44 for sixty 0.5-mg tablets. Generic clonazepam costs $9.62 for sixty 0.5-mg tablets. Lamotrigine (Lamictal) Brand-name Lamictal costs $453.06 for thirty 100-mg tablets.

Generic lamotrigine costs $8.30 for thirty 100-mg tablets. Pregabalin (Lyrica) Brand-name Lyrica costs $482.60 for sixty 75-mg capsules. Generic pregabalin costs $16.48 for sixty 75-mg capsules. Primidone (Mysoline) Brand-name Mysoline costs $887.32 for sixty 50-mg tablets.

Generic primidone costs $10.59 for sixty 50-mg tablets. Gabapentin (Neurontin) Brand-name Neurontin costs $528.05 for ninety 300-mg capsules.

Generic gabapentin costs $9.98 for ninety 300-mg capsules. Oxcarbazepine ER (Oxtellar XR) Brand-name Oxtellar XR costs $553.79 for thirty 600-mg tablets. There’s no generic version of Oxtellar XR. Phenytoin (Phenytek) Brand-name Phenytek costs $140.19 for one hundred 200-mg capsules.

Generic phenytoin costs $48.92 for one hundred 200-mg capsules. Carbamazepine (Tegretol) Brand-name Tegretol costs $158.36 for sixty 200-mg tablets. Generic carbamazepine costs $19.13 for sixty 200-mg tablets. Topiramate (Topamax) Brand-name Topamax costs $373.88 for sixty 25-mg tablets.

Generic topiramate costs $9 for sixty 25-mg tablets. Topiramate (Trokendi XR) Brand-name Trokendi costs $585.28 for sixty 25-mg tablets. There’s no generic version of Trokendi XR. Oxcarbazepine (Trileptal) Brand-name Trileptal costs $524.90 for sixty 300-mg tablets.

Generic oxcarbazepine costs $150 for sixty 300-mg tablets. Ethosuximide (Zarontin) Brand-name Zarontin costs $446.24 for one hundred twenty 250-mg capsules. Generic ethosuximide costs $47.30 for one hundred twenty 250-mg capsules. Zonisamide (Zonegran) Brand-name Zonegran costs $370.28 for twenty-one 100-mg capsules. Generic zonisamide costs $6.44 for twenty-one 100-mg capsules. Clorazepate (Tranxene) Brand-name Tranxene costs $710.31 for sixty 7.5-mg tablets. Generic clorazepate costs $57.16 for sixty 7.5-mg tablets. Diazepam (Valium) Brand-name Valium costs $321.37 for sixty 5-mg tablets.

Generic diazepam costs $9.17 for sixty 5-mg tablets. Luminal (phenobarbital) Brand-name Luminal is no longer available from the manufacturer. Generic phenobarbital costs $19.08 for sixty 64.8-mg tablets.

Factors that affect your price Prices can change as often as every day. In 2015, medication prices increased by more than 10 percent and also saw pricing increases in the previous 2 years. Your medications may cost more or significantly less than the prices listed here. Many different factors can change a drug’s price. Health insurance You can pay a much lower price if you have an insurance plan that covers your prescriptions. In most cases, insurance covers a portion of the cost after you meet your deductible, which is a set amount that you have to contribute or pay out-of-pocket before your insurance covers some or all of your costs. You may still have to pay a portion of the medication’s cost even after you meet your deductible. This is called a copay or coinsurance. Medicare, Affordable Care Act plans, and health savings accounts all have rules around how they’re allowed to be used for prescription medications. Research how your insurance plan works or talk to an insurance agent to get the most out of it. Brand name Brand-name medications are often more expensive than their generic versions. Your health insurance also may not cover a brand-name drug when a generic version is available. Check with your insurance provider and your healthcare provider and ask for a generic version to reduce your cost when possible. Discount cards Some warehouse stores and chain pharmacies offer discounts and incentives to repeat customers. Prices and discounts can vary. Ask the pharmacist at your local store or pharmacy about any discount programs they may offer. It’s important to note the stores offer these discounts, not the pharmaceutical companies. However, some pharmaceutical companies do offer discount cards for brand-name medications. For more information about what discounts may be available, talk to your healthcare provider or reach out to the drug manufacturer. Large pharmacies vs. independent pharmacies Large pharmacy companies offer many services other than dispensing prescription drugs. You may pay more to support those services. Check the prices at both large pharmacies and independent pharmacies before you fill your prescription. New treatments New treatments, which include medications, are often expensive. Insurance plans often don’t cover these newer medications. Check with the medication’s manufacturer to see if you qualify for a reduced cost if your healthcare provider wants you to try a medication that you’re concerned may be too expensive for you. You can also ask them if there’s is an older, more affordable drug that will work for you if you can’t afford a newer, more expensive medication. Availability All prescription medications are manufactured. Manufacturers factor in the cost of ingredients, production, and shipment of medications to wholesalers to the final shelf price of a medication. Changes in ingredients, production, or shipping costs can also change the price of your medication, including lowered costs of ingredients or shipment taxes between states or countries.