A diagnosis of COPD will likely cause your life to change. At first, the changes may be small—extra doctors visits, or using an inhaler when you feel short of breath. However, as the condition progresses, you may find that your are no longer able to do some of the things that you used to.

However, that doesn’t mean that your life is over. If you take care of yourself by taking action like quitting smoking, avoiding your triggers, eating better, and making an effort to stay socially and physically active, you will find that you may be able to enjoy life just as much as you did before COPD.