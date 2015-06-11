According to the Anxiety Disorders Association of America, one in eight kids suffers from an anxiety disorder. How do you know if your child is feeling a bit of fear, versus suffering from a disorder?

An anxiety disorder diagnosis covers several kinds of anxiety, including obsessive-compulsive disorder and panic disorder. Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) might be diagnosed in children who have experienced a traumatic event, like an accident.

To distinguish, look for worry so great that it interferes with daily activities. A child afraid of a large dog might just be experiencing fear. A child who won’t leave the house because he might encounter a dog could have a disorder. You should also look for physical symptoms. Sweating, fainting, and a feeling of choking could indicate an anxiety attack.

The first thing you’ll want to do if you suspect that your child has an anxiety disorder is schedule a doctor’s appointment. The doctor can review your child’s medical history to see if there’s an underlying reason for symptoms. They might also refer your family to a mental or behavioral health professional.

The options for helping anxious children include professional therapy and prescription medicines. You can also help calm your child’s anxiety with these natural approaches.