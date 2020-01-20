Amoxicillin dosage for kids

When your child’s doctor prescribes amoxicillin for your child, they will tell you the dosage they recommend. The doctor will decide this dosage based on many factors, including your child’s age and weight, the type of infection they’re treating, and other factors. Each patient is different, so this dosage will be specific to your child. Be sure to give your child the exact dosage their doctor prescribes for them. This is important for all prescription drugs, but it’s especially important for antibiotics, including amoxicillin. If used incorrectly, an antibiotic may not treat your child’s infection completely. This could make the infection get worse or even come back again later. The bacteria could also develop resistance to the drug, which means that the antibiotic may not work to treat the infection anymore. To help prevent these problems, be sure to give your child the entire course of treatment as prescribed by your child’s doctor. This means you should keep giving your child the amoxicillin until all of it is gone. You should do this even if your child starts feeling better before they’ve taken all of the medication. Doing this gives you the best chance of treating your child’s infection successfully.