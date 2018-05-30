Emotional and psychological abuse in children is defined as behaviors, speech, and actions of parents, caregivers, or other significant figures in a child’s life that have a negative mental impact on the child.

According to the U.S. government, “emotional abuse (or psychological abuse) is a pattern of behavior that impairs a child’s emotional development or sense of self-worth.”

Examples of emotional abuse include:

name calling

insulting

threatening violence (even without carrying out threats)

allowing children to witness the physical or emotional abuse of another

withholding love, support, or guidance

It’s very difficult to know how common child emotional abuse is. A wide range of behaviors can be considered abusive, and all forms are thought to be underreported.

Childhelp estimates that every year in the United States, more than 6.6 million children are involved in referrals to state Child Protective Services (CPS). According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , in 2014, over 702,000 children were confirmed by CPS as having been abused or neglected.

Child abuse occurs in all types of families. However, reported abuse appears to be most common in families that are: