Cervical cancer symptoms People rarely have symptoms of cervical cancer in its early stages. This is why it’s so important to get a regular Pap test to ensure early detection and treatment of precancerous lesions. The symptoms typically only appear when the cancer cells grow through the top layer of cervical tissue into the tissue below it. This occurs when the precancerous cells are left untreated and progress to invasive cervical cancer. At this point, people sometimes mistake common symptoms as being benign, such as irregular vaginal bleeding and vaginal discharge. Irregular bleeding Irregular vaginal bleeding is the most common symptom of invasive cervical cancer. The bleeding may occur between menstrual periods or after sex. Sometimes, it shows as blood-streaked vaginal discharge, which often gets dismissed as spotting. Vaginal bleeding can also occur in postmenopausal women, who no longer have menstrual periods. This is never normal and could be a warning sign of cervical cancer or other serious problem. You should go to the doctor if this happens. Vaginal discharge Along with bleeding, many people also begin to experience unusual vaginal discharge. The discharge may be: white

clear

watery

brown

foul smelling

tinged with blood Advanced symptoms While bleeding and discharge may be early signs of cervical cancer, more severe symptoms will develop in later stages. Symptoms of advanced cervical cancer can include: back or pelvic pain

difficulty urinating or defecating

swelling of one or both legs

fatigue

weight loss

HPV strains responsible for cervical cancer HPV is transmitted through sexual contact. Transmission occurs when the skin or mucous membranes of an infected person makes physical contact with the skin or mucous membrane of a person who isn’t infected. In most cases, the infection doesn’t cause symptoms, which makes it easy to unknowingly transfer the virus to another person. Over 40 different strains of HPV are transmitted sexually, but only a few strains of the virus produce visible symptoms. For example, strains 6 and 11 cause genital warts but not cancer. Several different strains of HPV can cause cancer. However, just two strains, strains 16 and 18 , are responsible for most cases of HPV-related cancer.

Who is at risk? Knowing the warning signs as well as your risks increases your chances of early detection of cervical cancer and HPV before it progresses. Risk factors for cervical cancer include: high-risk HPV infection

long-term oral use of birth control pills

a weakened immune system

mother’s use of diethylstilbestrol during pregnancy Risk factors for HPV include: a high number of sexual partners

first sexual intercourse at a young age

a weakened immune system