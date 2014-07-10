Overview The cervix is the area of a female’s body between her vagina and uterus. When cells in the cervix become abnormal and multiply rapidly, cervical cancer can develop. Cervical cancer can be life-threatening if it goes undetected or untreated. A specific type of virus called human papilloma virus (HPV) causes almost all of the cases of cervical cancer. Your doctor can screen for this virus and precancerous cells, and they can suggest treatments that can prevent cancer from occurring.

How do you get cervical cancer? HPV causes a majority of cervical cancers. Certain strains of the virus cause normal cervical cells to become abnormal. Over the course of years or even decades, these cells can become cancerous. Women who were exposed to a medicine called diethylstilbestrol (DES) while their mothers were pregnant are also at risk for cervical cancer. This medicine is a type of estrogen that doctors thought could prevent miscarriage. However, DES has been linked with causing abnormal cells in the cervix and vagina. The medication has been off the market in the United States since the 1970s. You can talk to your mother to determine if she may have taken the medication. A test to determine if you were exposed to DES isn’t available.

What is HPV? HPV is associated with causing cervical cancers as well as genital warts in most instances. HPV is sexually transmitted. You can get it from anal, oral, or vaginal sex. According to the National Cervical Cancer Coalition, HPV causes 99 percent of cervical cancers. More than 200 types of HPV exist, and not all of them cause cervical cancer. Doctors categorize HPV into two types. HPV types 6 and 11 can cause genital warts. These HPV types aren’t associated with causing cancer and are considered low risk. HPV types 16 and 18 are high-risk types. According to the National Cancer Institute , they cause a majority of HPV-related cancers, including cervical cancer. These HPV types can also cause: anal cancer

oropharyngeal cancer, which occurs in the throat

vaginal cancer

vulvar cancer HPV infections are the most commonly sexually transmitted infections (STIs) in the United States. Most women with HPV won’t get cervical cancer. The virus often resolves on its own in two years or less without any treatments. However, some people may continue to be infected long after exposure. HPV and early cervical cancer don’t always cause symptoms. However, your doctor will check for the presence of abnormal cells in the cervix through a Pap smear at your annual exam. You can also be tested for the HPV virus during this exam.

How is cervical cancer diagnosed? Doctors can diagnose the presence of abnormal and potentially cancerous cells through a Pap test. This involves swabbing your cervix with a device that’s similar to a cotton swab. They send this swab to a laboratory to be examined for precancerous or cancerous cells. Guidelines from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommend cervical cancer screenings with a Pap test every three years for women ages 21 to 29. Women ages 30 to 65 should be screened every three years with a Pap test, or every five years with an HPV test or a Pap test and HPV test. The HPV test is very similar to a Pap test. Your doctor collects cells from the cervix in the same manner. Laboratory technicians will test the cells for the presence of genetic material associated with HPV. This includes DNA or RNA of known HPV strands. Even if you’ve had the vaccine to protect against HPV, you should still get regular cervical cancer screenings. Women should talk to their doctors about the timing of Pap tests. Circumstances exist when you should be tested more often. These include women who have a suppressed immune system due to: HIV

long-term steroid use

an organ transplant Your doctor may also recommend that you get a screening more frequently based on your circumstances.

What is the outlook? When it’s detected in its earliest stages, cervical cancer is considered one of the most treatable cancer types. According to the American Cancer Society, deaths from cervical cancer have declined significantly with increased screening through Pap tests. Getting regular Pap tests to check for precancerous cells is thought to be one of the most important and effective means of prevention. Getting vaccinated against HPV and undergoing regular Pap test screenings can help you reduce your risk for cervical cancer.