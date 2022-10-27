Share on Pinterest Marcos Osorio/Stocksy Cancer is a very complex disease. It happens when DNA mutations occur that cause cells in your body to grow and divide out of control. Carcinogens are substances that can cause DNA changes that may lead to cancer. This article will take a closer look at carcinogens, how they can cause cancer, and the steps you can take to help protect yourself from known carcinogens.

What is a carcinogen? A carcinogen is a substance or type of exposure that can cause cancer to develop. You can encounter carcinogens in many different forms. This includes through: the environment

specific lifestyle choices

certain medical treatments

some types of infections

exposure at home or in the workplace Scientists use laboratory studies in cells and animals to help determine if a specific substance is a carcinogen. They also use epidemiological studies, which evaluate trends and risk factors associated with cancer in a set group of people. How are carcinogens classified? Two organizations mainly determine which agents are considered carcinogens. These are the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) and the National Toxicology Program (NTP) . The IARC, which is part of the World Health Organization (WHO), has reviewed over 1,000 potential carcinogens. However, only 122 agents are currently classified as known carcinogens to humans. The rest are classified as: probably carcinogenic (93 agents)

possibly carcinogenic (319 agents)

not classifiable — unknown risk (501 agents) The NTP is made up of parts of several government agencies in the United States, including: the National Institutes of Health (NIH)

the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) The NTP updates their report on carcinogens every few years. The most recent update was in December 2021. Currently, 64 agents are listed as known carcinogens to humans while 192 are anticipated to be carcinogens to humans. The discrepancy in the number of classified carcinogens isn’t because these agencies disagree on what’s a carcinogen and what’s not. It’s simply because both agencies haven’t yet analyzed the data on the same substances.

How do carcinogens cause cancer? Cancer happens due to mutations (changes) in DNA. These mutations impact the way some cells grow and divide in your body. Normally, cell growth and division is a tightly controlled and very precise process. But when this process becomes disrupted, it can cause cells to grow and divide in an uncontrolled and unpredictable way. Cell mutations that may lead to cancer can: be inherited from your parents

happen over time due to natural errors during DNA replication, a process that needs to take place each time a cell divides

happen due to carcinogens that you encounter during your lifetime Simply put, carcinogens cause damage to DNA. In most cases this damage is caught and repaired by specialized proteins in your cells. In severe situations, the affected cell may even die. However, sometimes these safeguards don’t happen. When DNA damage in a cell isn’t repaired, it can lead to mutations that can contribute to the development of cancer. However, just because something is labeled as a carcinogen doesn’t mean it will absolutely lead to cancer. The risk of being exposed to a certain carcinogen can be influenced by many factors, including: the specific carcinogen in question

the frequency of exposure (how often)

the intensity of exposure (how much)

the length of exposure (how long)

individual genetic factors Some types of cancer appear to have “ windows of susceptibility .” This means that some people may be more likely to develop cancer at specific times of their life (for instance during puberty or menopause) than at other stages.