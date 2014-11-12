If you’ve been diagnosed with ovarian cancer , you’re probably wondering about your prognosis. While knowing your prognosis can be helpful, it’s only a general guideline. Your individual outlook will depend on many factors, such as your age and overall health.

One of the first things you’ll want to know is the stage of your ovarian cancer. Staging is a way of describing how far the cancer has spread and can indicate how aggressive your cancer is. Knowing the stage helps doctors formulate a treatment plan and gives you some idea of what to expect.

Ovarian cancer is primarily staged using the FIGO (International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics) staging system. The system is based mainly on a physical exam and other tests that measure:

the size of the tumor

how deeply the tumor has invaded tissues in and around the ovaries

the cancer’s spread to distant areas of the body (metastasis)

If surgery is performed, it can help doctors more accurately determine the size of the primary tumor. Accurate staging is important in helping you and your doctor understand the chances that your cancer treatment will be curative.

These are the four stages for ovarian cancer:

Stage 1

In stage 1, the cancer has not spread beyond the ovaries. Stage 1A means the cancer is only in one ovary. In stage 1B, the cancer is in both ovaries. Stage 1C means that one or both ovaries contain cancer cells and one of the following are also found: the outer capsule broke during surgery, the capsule burst before surgery, there are cancer cells on the outside of an ovary, or cancer cells are found in fluid washings from the abdomen.

Stage 2

In stage 2 ovarian cancer, the cancer is in one or both ovaries and has spread to elsewhere within the pelvis. Stage 2A means it has gone from the ovaries to the fallopian tubes, the uterus, or to both. Stage 2B indicates the cancer has migrated to nearby organs like the bladder, sigmoid colon, or rectum.

Stage 3

In stage 3 ovarian cancer, the cancer is found in one or both ovaries, as well as in the lining of the abdomen, or it has spread to lymph nodes in the abdomen. In Stage 3A, the cancer is found in other pelvic organs and in lymph nodes within the abdominal cavity (retroperitoneal lymph nodes) or in the abdominal lining. Stage 3B is when the cancer has spread to nearby organs within the pelvis. Cancer cells may be found on the outside of the spleen or liver or in the lymph nodes. Stage 3C means that larger deposits of cancer cells are found outside the spleen or liver, or that it has spread to the lymph nodes.

Stage 4

Stage 4 is the most advanced stage of ovarian cancer. It means the cancer has spread to distant areas or organs in your body. In stage 4A, cancer cells are present in the fluid around the lungs. Stage 4B means that it has reached the inside of the spleen or liver, distant lymph nodes, or other distant organs such as the skin, lungs, or brain.