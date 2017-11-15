Keep reading to find out what the research says about graviola and cancer — and what you need to know about graviola supplements.

Although some laboratory studies do indicate that graviola may have anticancer properties, there isn’t any clinical evidence that graviola can treat or prevent cancer in humans.

But it’s more than just a sweet treat. Graviola has antimicrobial and antioxidant properties, too. This has led some scientists to explore graviola as potential treatment options for a range of serious illnesses, including cancer.

Graviola (Annona muricata) is a small evergreen tree found in the rainforests of South America, Africa, and Southeast Asia. The tree produces a heart-shaped, edible fruit that’s used to prepare candies, syrups, and other goodies.

Different studies have shown that graviola extracts have an effect on cell lines of a variety of cancers. This research has only been carried out in laboratories (in vitro) and on animals.

Despite some success, it’s not clear how graviola extracts work. Promising though they may be, these studies shouldn’t be taken as confirmation that graviola can treat cancer in people. There’s no proof that it can do so.

The fruit, leaves, bark, seeds, and roots of the tree contain over 100 Annonaceous acetogenins. These are natural compounds with antitumor properties. Scientists still need to determine the active ingredients in each part of the plant. The concentrations of ingredients can also vary from one tree to another, depending on the soil in which it was cultivated.

Here’s what some of the research says:

Breast cancer

Laboratory studies show that graviola extracts can destroy some breast cancer cells that are resistant to certain chemotherapy drugs.

A 2016 study found that a crude extract of leaves from the graviola tree had an anticancer effect on a breast cancer cell line. Researchers called it a “promising candidate” for breast cancer treatment, and noted that it should be evaluated further. They also noted that the potency and anticancer activity of graviola might differ according to where it was grown.

Pancreatic cancer

Researchers used cancer cell lines for a 2012 study of graviola extract. They found that it inhibited tumor growth and metastasis of pancreatic cancer cells.

Prostate cancer

Graviola leaf extract may inhibit the growth of prostate cancer tumors. In studies involving cell lines and rats, water extract from graviola leaves was shown to reduce the size of the rats’ prostates.

Another study found that ethyl acetate extract of graviola leaves has the potential to suppress prostate cancer cells in rats.

Colon cancer

Research shows a significant inhibition of colon cancer cells with the use of graviola leaf extract.

A 2017 study used graviola extract against a colon cancer cell line. The researchers found that it may have an anticancer effect. They noted that more research is needed to determine which part of the leaves produces this effect.

Liver cancer

There’ve been lab studies suggesting that graviola extracts can kill some kinds of chemo-resistant liver cancer cells.

Lung cancer

Studies indicate that graviola may inhibit the growth of lung tumors.