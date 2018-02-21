If your doctor suspects cancer during pregnancy, you may need certain tests to get a diagnosis. These might include:

X-ray

An X-ray uses low doses of radiation to create images of the inside of your body. Experts have found the level of radiation used in an X-ray isn’t high enough to harm an unborn baby. Pregnant women should wear a lead shield to cover their belly during an X-ray when possible.

Computed tomography (CT) scan

A CT scan takes detailed pictures of your organs with an X-ray machine that’s hooked up to a computer. CT scans of the head or chest are typically safe to have during pregnancy. A CT scan of the abdomen or pelvis should only be done during pregnancy if it’s absolutely necessary. You should also wear a lead shield during a CT scan.

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)

An MRI uses magnets and a computer to see inside your body. It’s generally considered a safe test for pregnant women because it doesn’t use ionizing radiation.

Ultrasound

An ultrasound uses sound waves to create images of certain areas in your body. It’s considered a safe diagnostic test during pregnancy.

Biopsy

With a biopsy, doctors remove a sample of tissue to test for cancer in the lab. Biopsies are thought to be safe procedures for pregnant women.

Additional diagnostic tests and exams

Your doctor might want to perform a physical exam and lab tests to provide more information about your condition.

Sometimes, routine tests that are done during pregnancy can actually discover a cancer earlier than it would have been found otherwise. For instance, a Pap test can spot cervical cancer, and an ultrasound can uncover ovarian cancer in its early stages.