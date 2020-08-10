One of the most stabilizing things you can do with a breast cancer diagnosis is to get the right information. In addition to your doctor, the right app can be a great place to find answers to all of your questions. It can also offer access to a supportive community that understands what you’re navigating.
Healthline chose the best breast cancer apps of the year based on the quality of their content, reliability, and excellent user reviews. We hope one of them can help you through your own journey.
iPhone: 4.6 stars
Android: 4.6 stars
Price: Free
This app simplifies medication management so you always have a list of medicines, dosages, and schedules with you to stay organized. Safely share access with other people, and receive reminders when it’s time to take a medication or refill a prescription. You can also track contacts and to-do’s as well as store important information in your notes.
iPhone: 4.8 stars
Android: 4.5 stars
Price: Free
Healthline’s own breast cancer app was designed to remind you that you’re not alone during this journey. Those who are newly diagnosed, receiving treatment, or in remission will find support and camaraderie in the app’s one-on-one chats and group discussions. This is a place to find and receive advice, access current news and research, and connect with people who truly get it.
iPhone: 4.8 stars
Android: 4.6 stars
Price: Free with in-app purchases
An app designed for oncology professionals, Cancer Therapy Advisor compiles the latest in oncology news and trends, cancer treatment regimens, full-length features, slideshows, case studies, and drug information for a variety of cancer types. Be better informed for your patients with this comprehensive app.
iPhone: 4.9 stars
Android: 4.7 stars
Price: Free
This free app helps get you access to the best care without a high cost of entry. You can directly communicate with researchers, experts, and other medical professionals who can give you quick, accurate responses to your pressing questions about breast cancer. You can also keep all your records within the app and share it with your doctor and your loved ones, too. You can browse and sign up for clinical trials, and gain access to leading oncologists, radiologists, researchers & nurses to answer your questions.
iPhone: 4.3 stars
Android: 4.5 stars
Price: Free
Beating breast cancer takes resources — and that includes financial resources. This app helps you easily become a part of local breast cancer events, such as Relay For Life, and gives you plenty of tools to set up your own local fundraising events (physical or digital). You can also share your event information on Facebook, LinkedIn, and email and take donations on most common digital payments platforms, including PayPal and Apple Pay. Register for your local Relay For Life or Making Strides Against Breast Cancer events and create your personal event fundraising page from your mobile device.
If you want to nominate an app for this list, email us at nominations@healthline.com.