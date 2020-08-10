One of the most stabilizing things you can do with a breast cancer diagnosis is to get the right information. In addition to your doctor, the right app can be a great place to find answers to all of your questions. It can also offer access to a supportive community that understands what you’re navigating. Healthline chose the best breast cancer apps of the year based on the quality of their content, reliability, and excellent user reviews. We hope one of them can help you through your own journey.

CareZone iPhone: 4.6 stars Android: 4.6 stars Price: Free This app simplifies medication management so you always have a list of medicines, dosages, and schedules with you to stay organized. Safely share access with other people, and receive reminders when it’s time to take a medication or refill a prescription. You can also track contacts and to-do’s as well as store important information in your notes.

Breast Cancer Healthline iPhone: 4.8 stars Android: 4.5 stars Price: Free Healthline’s own breast cancer app was designed to remind you that you’re not alone during this journey. Those who are newly diagnosed, receiving treatment, or in remission will find support and camaraderie in the app’s one-on-one chats and group discussions. This is a place to find and receive advice, access current news and research, and connect with people who truly get it.

Cancer Therapy Advisor iPhone: 4.8 stars Android: 4.6 stars Price: Free with in-app purchases An app designed for oncology professionals, Cancer Therapy Advisor compiles the latest in oncology news and trends, cancer treatment regimens, full-length features, slideshows, case studies, and drug information for a variety of cancer types. Be better informed for your patients with this comprehensive app.

BELONG Beating Cancer Together iPhone: 4.9 stars Android: 4.7 stars Price: Free This free app helps get you access to the best care without a high cost of entry. You can directly communicate with researchers, experts, and other medical professionals who can give you quick, accurate responses to your pressing questions about breast cancer. You can also keep all your records within the app and share it with your doctor and your loved ones, too. You can browse and sign up for clinical trials, and gain access to leading oncologists, radiologists, researchers & nurses to answer your questions.