With roughly 1 in 8 women developing breast cancer in their lifetime, the odds are high that nearly everyone is affected by this disease in some way.

Whether it’s a personal diagnosis or that of a loved one, finding answers to your questions and a supportive community of people who understand the experience can make all the difference. This year, we’re honoring breast cancer blogs that educate, inspire, and empower their readers.

This national nonprofit organization was created by and for women living with breast cancer and is committed to helping those affected by the disease. With comprehensive, medically reviewed information and multiple methods of support, this is a great place to find answers, insights, and experiences. On the blog, advocates and breast cancer survivors share personal stories on everything from cold caps to art therapy, while the Learn section takes you through every detail from diagnosis to treatment and beyond.

Anna is a young breast cancer survivor. When she was diagnosed at just 27, she struggled to find other young women going through the same experience. Her blog became a place to share not just her cancer story, but her passion for all things style and beauty. Now, 3 years into remission, she continues to inspire young women through wellness, positivity, style, and self-love.

Two-time breast cancer and domestic abuse survivor Barbara Jacoby is on a patient advocacy mission, and her Let Life Happen website is a wonderful place to find inspiration through news and personal stories. Browse a great mix of breast cancer information, advocacy guidance, and tips for taking control of your patient experience, plus Barbara’s own experiences from diagnosis to remission.

Ann Silberman is here for anyone who needs to talk to someone with personal experience as a patient with breast cancer. She’s candid about her journey with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer, from suspicion to diagnosis to treatment and beyond. In spite of it all, she’s sharing her story with humor and grace.

Nancy Stordahl’s life has been irrevocably altered by breast cancer. In 2008, her mother died from this disease. Two years later, Nancy was diagnosed. On her blog, she writes candidly about her experiences, including loss and advocacy, and she refuses to sugarcoat her words.

The MD Anderson Cancer Center’s Cancerwise blog is a comprehensive resource for patients and survivors of cancer of all kinds. Browse first-person stories and posts from healthcare professionals, plus information about everything from treatment and survivorship to side effects, clinical trials, and cancer recurrence.

Sharsheret is a Hebrew word for chain, a powerful symbol for this organization that seeks to provide support to Jewish women and families facing breast and ovarian cancers. Fortunately, their information is available to everyone. From personal stories to an “ask the expert” series, there’s a wealth of information here that’s both inspiring and informative.

The United Kingdom’s largest breast cancer charity believes breast cancer is at a tipping point, with higher survival rates than ever before, but more diagnoses as well. Breast Cancer Now is dedicated to funding important breast cancer research to help eliminate this disease. Readers will find medical news, fundraising activities, research, and personal stories on the blog.

Dubbed The Progress Report, the blog of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation is a great place to stay current with the community. The latest news shared here includes science coverage and fundraising spotlights.

In addition to current news and research about breast cancer, Breast Cancer News offers columns like A Lump in the Road. Written by Nancy Brier, the column shares Nancy’s personal experience with triple-negative breast cancer and chronicles the fears, issues, and challenges she’s facing.

Since 1982, Susan G. Komen has been a leader in combating breast cancer. Now one of the leading nonprofit funders of breast cancer research, this organization provides information on all things related to breast cancer. On their blog, The Komen Connection, readers will find personal stories from people who have been affected by breast cancer in one way or another. You’ll hear from people going through treatment, family members of those with breast cancer, along with medical professionals reporting on the latest research.

Susan Rahn was first diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer in 2013 at the age of 43. As a way to cope with a terminal illness diagnosis, she started this blog as a way to connect with others going through the same journey. Visitors to the blog will find personal entries from Susan about what it’s like to live with stage 4 breast cancer.

Panning for Gold is the blog of the BRiC (Building Resilience in Breast Cancer). This blog aims to be an inclusive space for women at any stage of their breast cancer diagnosis. Visitors of the blog will find personal accounts of how to deal with issues that come up in everyday life while also coping with a breast cancer diagnosis.

If you have a favorite blog you’d like to nominate, please email us at bestblogs@healthline.com.