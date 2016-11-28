Your surgeon will work with you to choose the best options based on your overall health and personal preferences.

When deciding which type of surgery is best for you, it’s important to consider how far the cancer has spread. Some types of surgery are good for early-stage bladder cancer, while more advanced cancers require different procedures.

Surgical options for bladder cancer include:

Transurethral resection of bladder tumor (TURBT)

This surgery has two purposes. It can be used to confirm the diagnosis of bladder cancer and to see if the muscle layer of the bladder wall has been breached.

In addition, it’s used to treat early-stage bladder cancer, when the cancer has not grown outside the inner layers of the bladder.

TURBT is performed under general or regional anesthesia, but it doesn’t require an abdominal incision. The surgeon accesses the bladder through the urethra with an instrument called a cystoscope.

A wire loop is passed through the cystoscope and into your bladder. The loop is used to remove abnormal tissue or tumors. Samples can then be sent to a pathologist for examination. Using an electric current or high-energy laser, the remaining cancer cells are burned and destroyed.

Most people can go home the day of surgery or the following day. Side effects from TURBT may include bloody urine or pain during urination. These symptoms usually last only a few days. You should be able to get back to your normal schedule in two weeks.

Bladder cancer has a tendency to come back in another part of the bladder. The procedure can be repeated as often as needed. Side effects of repeat TURBT may include scarring of the bladder, which can cause problems controlling urination.

If you have recurrent tumors that are non-invasive and slow growing, your doctor can choose to burn them rather than remove them with surgery. It’s a simpler procedure and may prevent excessive scarring.

Partial cystectomy (segmental cystectomy)

If TURBT isn’t an option because cancer has invaded the bladder wall, a partial cystectomy can be performed. This procedure removes the part of the bladder that has cancerous cells. It’s not an option if losing that portion of the bladder would interfere with bladder function, or if cancer is found in multiple areas of the bladder.

Your surgeon may also remove nearby lymph nodes to determine if the cancer is spreading. The benefit of partial cystectomy is that it allows you to keep your bladder.

Because your bladder will be smaller, it won’t be able to hold as much. That means more frequent trips to the bathroom.

Radical cystectomy and reconstructive surgery

If the cancer has invaded the bladder wall or you have tumors in multiple locations within the bladder, you may need a radical cystectomy. It’s a procedure to remove the bladder and nearby lymph nodes. Because there’s a possibility the cancer has spread, other organs are removed as well.

In women, this often means removing the:

ovaries

fallopian tubes

uterus

cervix

part of the vagina

In men, it may mean removing the prostate and seminal vesicles.

The procedure is done under general anesthesia and involves an abdominal incision. It can also be done laparoscopically with the aid of robotic instruments.

Once your bladder and other organs are removed, your surgeon will create a new way for you to urinate. There are a few ways to do this:

Incontinent diversion : A piece of your intestine can be used to make a tube that runs directly from the ureters to a pouch outside your abdomen (urostomy bag).

: A piece of your intestine can be used to make a tube that runs directly from the ureters to a pouch outside your abdomen (urostomy bag). Continent diversion : A piece of intestine is used to make a pouch, which is connected to an opening in the skin on your abdomen. Using a catheter, you will drain the pouch several times a day. There’s no need to have a bag outside your body.

: A piece of intestine is used to make a pouch, which is connected to an opening in the skin on your abdomen. Using a catheter, you will drain the pouch several times a day. There’s no need to have a bag outside your body. Neobladder: In this procedure, the surgeon makes a new bladder out of intestine. The neobladder is attached to the urethra, allowing you to urinate. It may take a few months to be fully functional, and you may still occasionally need a catheter or have incontinence during the night.

You might have to stay in the hospital for up to a week following surgery. It will take several more weeks before you can resume some normal activities.

These are major surgical procedures and they do carry risks of complications or side effects, including:

pain

infection

bleeding or blood clots

damage to nearby organs

urine leakage or blocked urine flow

sexual problems

Following this surgery, men are still able to orgasm, but cannot ejaculate. Some will have erectile dysfunction.

Women will experience infertility and premature menopause. It may take months of healing before sexual intercourse without pain is possible.

In cases where cancer is very advanced and the bladder can’t be removed, surgery can be used to divert urine and relieve urinary obstruction.