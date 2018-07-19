Overview We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. Emergency contraception may be an option if you’ve had unprotected sex or experienced birth control failure. Examples of a contraceptive failure include forgetting to take a birth control pill or having a condom break during sex. Keep these points in mind when deciding if Plan B is the right step for you.

What is Plan B? Plan B One-Step is the name of an emergency contraceptive. It contains a high dose of the hormone levonorgestrel. This hormone is used at lower doses in many birth control pills, and it’s considered very safe. Plan B works to prevent pregnancy in three ways: It stops ovulation. If taken before you ovulate, Plan B can delay or stop ovulation if it were going to occur.

It prevents fertilization. Plan B alters the movement of the cilia, or the tiny hairs present in the fallopian tubes. These hairs move the sperm and egg through the tubes. Altering the movement makes fertilization very difficult.

It prevents implantation. Plan B may affect your uterine lining. A fertilized egg needs a healthy uterine lining to attach to and grow into a baby. Without that, a fertilized egg cannot attach, and you will not become pregnant. Plan B can help prevent 7 out of 8 pregnancies if you take it within 72 hours (3 days) of having unprotected sex or experiencing a contraceptive failure. Plan B becomes less effective as more time passes after the first 72 hours since these events.

How Plan B interacts with the birth control pill People taking birth control pills can take Plan B without any complications. If you’re taking Plan B because you skipped or missed more than two doses of your birth control pill, it’s important you resume taking it as scheduled as soon as possible. Use a backup birth control method, such as condoms, for the next seven days after you take Plan B, even if you’ve resumed taking your birth control pills.

Risk factors to keep in mind Emergency contraception such as Plan B isn’t recommended for overweight or obese women. Research has shown that obese women are three times more likely to become pregnant due to emergency contraception failure. If you’re overweight or obese, consult your doctor before taking Plan B. They may suggest another option for emergency contraception that could be more effective, such as the copper IUD.