Overview Bipolar disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) are conditions that affect many people. Some of the symptoms even overlap. This can sometimes make it difficult to tell the difference between the two conditions without the help of a doctor. Because bipolar disorder can worsen over time, especially without proper treatment, it’s important to receive an accurate diagnosis.

Characteristics of bipolar disorder Bipolar disorder is best known for the shifts in mood it causes. People with bipolar disorder can move from manic or hypomanic highs to depressive lows ranging from a few times a year to as frequently as every couple of weeks. A manic episode needs to last at least 7 days to meet the diagnostic criteria, but it can be of any duration if the symptoms are severe enough to require hospitalization. If the person experiences depressive episodes, they must experience symptoms which meet the diagnostic criteria for a major depressive episode, which lasts at least 2 weeks in duration. If the person has a hypomanic episode, the hypomanic symptoms need only last 4 days. You may feel on top of the world one week and down in the dumps the next. Some people with bipolar I disorder may not have depressive episodes. People who have bipolar disorder have wide-ranging symptoms. During the depressive state, they might feel hopeless and deeply sad. They may have thoughts of suicide or self-harm. Mania produces totally opposite symptoms, but can be just as damaging. Individuals experiencing a manic episode might engage in risky financial and sexual behaviors, have feelings of inflated self-esteem, or use drugs and alcohol to excess. Bipolar disorder in children is called early-onset bipolar disorder. It presents somewhat differently than it does in adults. Kids may cycle between the extremes more frequently and have more severe symptoms on both ends of the spectrum.

Characteristics of ADHD ADHD is most often diagnosed during childhood. It’s characterized by symptoms which may include difficulty paying attention, hyperactivity, and impulsive behavior. Boys tend to have higher rates of ADHD than girls. Diagnoses have been made as early as age 2 or 3. There are a variety of symptoms that can express themselves uniquely in each individual, including: trouble completing assignments or tasks

frequent daydreaming

frequent distractions and difficulty following directions

constant movement and squirming It’s important to note that not all people, especially children, who display these symptoms have ADHD. Some are naturally more active or distractible than others. It’s when these behaviors interfere with life that doctors suspect the condition. People diagnosed with ADHD may also experience higher rates of coexisting conditions, including: learning disabilities

bipolar disorder

depression

Tourette syndrome

oppositional defiant disorder

Bipolar disorder vs. ADHD There are some similarities between the manic episodes of bipolar disorder and ADHD. These include: an increase in energy or being “on the go”

being easily distracted

talking a lot

frequently interrupting others One of the biggest differences between the two is that bipolar disorder primarily affects mood, whereas ADHD primarily affects behavior and attention. In addition, people with bipolar disorder cycle through different episodes of mania or hypomania, and depression. People with ADHD, on the other hand, experience chronic symptoms. They don’t experience a cycling of their symptoms, although people with ADHD can also have mood symptoms which require attention. Both children and adults can have these disorders, but ADHD is typically diagnosed in younger individuals. ADHD symptoms usually begin at a younger age than bipolar disorder symptoms. Bipolar disorder symptoms usually appear in young adults or older teens. Genetics may also play a role in developing either condition. You should share any related family history with your doctor to help with diagnosis. ADHD and bipolar disorder share certain symptoms, including: impulsivity

inattention

hyperactivity

physical energy

behavioral and emotional liability In the United States, ADHD affects a larger number of people. According to a study published in 2014, 4.4 percent of U.S. adults have been diagnosed with ADHD versus only 1.4 percent diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Diagnosis and treatment If you suspect that you or someone you love might have either of these conditions, speak with your doctor or get a referral to a psychiatrist. If it’s someone you love, encourage them to make an appointment with their doctor or get a referral to a psychiatrist. The first appointment will likely involve information gathering so your doctor can learn more about you, what you’re experiencing, your family medical history, and anything else that relates to your mental and physical health. There’s currently no cure for bipolar disorder or ADHD, but management is possible. Your doctor will focus on treating your symptoms with the help of certain drugs and psychotherapy. Kids with ADHD who engage in treatment tend to get much better over time. Though the disorder can worsen during periods of stress, there are usually no psychotic episodes unless the person has a coexisting condition. People with bipolar disorder also do well with medicines and therapies, but their episodes can become more frequent and severe as the years go on. Managing either condition is important to living an overall healthier life.

When to speak with your doctor Speak with your doctor or call 911 immediately if you or someone you love has thoughts of self-harm or suicide. Suicide prevention

If you think someone is at immediate risk of self-harm or hurting another person: • Call 911 or your local emergency number. • Stay with the person until help arrives. • Remove any guns, knives, medications, or other things that may cause harm. • Listen, but don’t judge, argue, threaten, or yell. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, get help from a crisis or suicide prevention hotline. Try the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255. Depression in bipolar disorder is particularly dangerous and difficult to spot if the person’s mood is cycling between extremes. Additionally, if you notice that any of the symptoms above are interfering with work, school, or relationships, it’s a good idea to tackle the root issues sooner rather than later.