Being a woman means navigating a somewhat complex world of health. Many times, we’re not only expected to be responsible for our own health, but the health of partners, children, and even our parents. That’s a lot of health needs to juggle!
With topics that range from the practical to the spiritual to more intricate medical needs like cancer or menopause, these best health books of the year will keep you on track to the best version of yourself.
Tracking and understanding signs of your fertility can tell you a lot about your health as a whole, even for women who aren’t looking to achieve or prevent pregnancy. The 20th edition of “Taking Charge of Your Fertility” educates women on using the fertility awareness method to feel more in control of their gynecological and sexual health.
If you’ve ever wondered if there was something “wrong” with you sexually, you may be surprised by the message in this book. In “Come as You Are,” author Emily Nagoski breaks down compelling research to help women see their sexuality in a new way. Namely, that every woman has their own unique sexual “fingerprint” and that the context of how we experience life as a woman shapes and influences how we also experience sexuality. In short, this book will change everything you thought you knew about sex — for the better.
“Within every woman there lives a powerful force, filled with good instincts, passionate creativity, and ageless knowing,” reads the opening line of this book’s description. And if that doesn’t entice you enough, I don’t know what will. “Women Who Run with the Wolves” is a spiritual journey of exploration into the instinctual, endangered spirit of womanhood.
Covering everything from diet to fitness to menopause, “Healthy Woman, Healthy Life,” has it all. The latest version has been updated to include a wide array of relevant medical topics, including stress and depression, memory loss, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, aging, hair, skin, weight, energy, pain, and cancer.
In “The Emotionally Healthy Woman,” author Geri Scazzero recounts how her own journey to enlightenment began when she decided to stand up and quit the things in her life that weren’t making her happy. First, she quit her pastor husband’s church. Next, an inauthentic life. As Scazzero describes it, “When you quit for the right reasons, at the right time, and in the right way, you’re on the path not only to emotional health, but also to the true purpose of your life.”
Many women struggle with taking a stand and being clear about their own wishes, desires, and needs — even to themselves. “The Assertiveness Guide for Women” will help you take charge of learning how to best assert yourself within your own personality and communication style. Even if you’re prone to anxiety or social discomfort, you can learn how to best communicate in a way that works for you.
In “Healing Mind, Healthy Woman,” Harvard Medical School doctor Alice Domar, MD, guides readers through relaxation methods that are targeted to reduce female-specific health issues, including PMS, infertility, difficult pregnancies, menopause, eating disorders, breast and gynecological cancers, and endometriosis pain.
Chances are that you’re all too familiar with the never-ending pressure of the dreaded “to-do” list. Even if you love your to-do list, it can be a harmful cycle of unrelenting activity and stress to your brain. “Rushing Woman’s Syndrome” highlights how the mental energy required to be a modern-day woman impacts our bodies physically — and how to restore your health while maintaining productivity.
Have you ever heard the saying, “You are what you eat?” Well, author Geneen Roth really believes that. And even more tellingly, she makes the case that how and what you eat tells more about yourself than you realize. “Women Food and God” will take you on a journey to explore how you see food reflects how you see yourself, your life, your family, and even your spiritual self.
There’s a mean girl in your life. Spoiler alert: It’s you. “Mastering Your Mean Girl” empowers women with the tools they need to beat back their own worst critic — themselves. The book also includes a practical plan for building the life of your dreams and taking action if you’re feeling stuck. Replace that mean girl with the best version of you!
