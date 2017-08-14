Share on Pinterest We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. Being a woman means navigating a somewhat complex world of health. Many times, we’re not only expected to be responsible for our own health, but the health of partners, children, and even our parents. That’s a lot of health needs to juggle! With topics that range from the practical to the spiritual to more intricate medical needs like cancer or menopause, these best health books of the year will keep you on track to the best version of yourself.

Come as You Are: The Surprising New Science That Will Transform Your Sex Life Share on Pinterest If you’ve ever wondered if there was something “wrong” with you sexually, you may be surprised by the message in this book. In “Come as You Are,” author Emily Nagoski breaks down compelling research to help women see their sexuality in a new way. Namely, that every woman has their own unique sexual “fingerprint” and that the context of how we experience life as a woman shapes and influences how we also experience sexuality. In short, this book will change everything you thought you knew about sex — for the better.

The Emotionally Healthy Woman: Eight Things You Have to Quit to Change Your Life Share on Pinterest In “The Emotionally Healthy Woman,” author Geri Scazzero recounts how her own journey to enlightenment began when she decided to stand up and quit the things in her life that weren’t making her happy. First, she quit her pastor husband’s church. Next, an inauthentic life. As Scazzero describes it, “When you quit for the right reasons, at the right time, and in the right way, you’re on the path not only to emotional health, but also to the true purpose of your life.”

The Assertiveness Guide for Women: How to Communicate Your Needs, Set Healthy Boundaries, and Transform Your Relationship Share on Pinterest Many women struggle with taking a stand and being clear about their own wishes, desires, and needs — even to themselves. “The Assertiveness Guide for Women” will help you take charge of learning how to best assert yourself within your own personality and communication style. Even if you’re prone to anxiety or social discomfort, you can learn how to best communicate in a way that works for you.

Rushing Woman’s Syndrome: The Impact of a Never-Ending To-Do List and How to Stay Healthy in Today’s Busy World Share on Pinterest Chances are that you’re all too familiar with the never-ending pressure of the dreaded “to-do” list. Even if you love your to-do list, it can be a harmful cycle of unrelenting activity and stress to your brain. “Rushing Woman’s Syndrome” highlights how the mental energy required to be a modern-day woman impacts our bodies physically — and how to restore your health while maintaining productivity.