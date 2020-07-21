There’s no one-size-fits-all definition for women’s health. So when Healthline chose the year’s best women’s health blogs, we looked for those that are inspiring, educating, and empowering women to lead their best lives — in more ways than one.

Nia Shanks has a refreshingly straightforward approach to health and fitness. If nobody else can get you to lift weights, she will — with none of the ambiguity or “magic pill” misdirection that plagues the industry. If you’re sick of fad diets, Nia offers no-nonsense information for realistic, sustainable change.

Designed to empower women to take charge of their own health, Healthy Women offers comprehensive information on all aspects of healthy living. The blog features a great mix of relevant posts for women at all stages of life — pregnancy and parenting, sex and relationships, healthy aging, and more. Readers can also access online health clinics and member networks.

The Maze Women’s team is made up of psychological and physiological experts, and they’re writing about the full range of female sexual health issues. From pelvic floor health to low libido to sex during pregnancy, no topic is off limits.

The Black Women’s Health Imperative is the only national organization committed to improving the health and wellness of women of color on a physical, emotional, and financial level. In addition to information about their own initiatives, the blog offers first-person stories about living as a Black woman in America, and relevant health information affecting women of color.

Flo Living’s goal is to end the misinformation surrounding menstruation. The blog educates women on how to properly care and nourish themselves for healthy hormonal balance. Recent posts include tips for stocking a hormone-healthy medicine cabinet, a guide to symptom-free perimenopause, and five ways hormonal birth control can disrupt dating.

If you want to start running, but aren’t sure where to begin, this is a great place to start. Amanda Brooks is a certified personal trainer and running coach, and she’s here to help you every step of the way. On the blog, she’s sharing useful tips about all aspects of running and handy fitness tips in general — like workout hair mistakes that could be damaging your locks.

Young women looking for advice on clean eating and fitness will find it here. Sarah is a full-time health and fitness blogger sharing nutritious recipes, the most effective workouts, women’s health tips, and plenty of motivational advice along the way. She also has an extensive prenatal fitness guide for moms-to-be.

The mission at Woman’s is to “improve the health of women and infants.” The blog began as an avenue for reaching women and their families as they navigate parenting, cancer, and other health-related experiences. Browse member spotlights, parenting tips, nutrition advice, and much more.

Journalist Porcha Johnson launched the Black Girl Health (BGH) site in 2014 to provide minority women and girls with information to make informed decisions about their health. BGH is committed to reducing the disparity in healthcare access and quality among minority communities. It focuses on high-risk conditions for African-American women, such as lupus, heart disease, fibroids, HIV/AIDS, diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol. In addition to information about health conditions, you’ll find intel on preventive care through education, nutrition, and fitness. And don’t miss the beauty tips and help with hair care and skin care, too.

Bre Mitchell created the Brown Girl Self-Care website and podcast to help Black women heal from trauma and prioritize self-care every day of their lives. Bre offers a personal and informational outlook on self-care. She offers tips for taking your physical, spiritual, and emotional well-being into your own hands. She shares life experiences, opinions on current events, advice from wellness influencers and experts, and news about green and clean products to try.

Chelsea Williams started this green-based beauty and wellness blog initially to share her findings about successfully managing her autoimmune disease with a plant-based lifestyle. At the time, she saw little information on the subject for women of color and became determined to share her success with others. As she kept experiencing more health and beauty benefits from plant-based living, so did the topics on her blog grow. She now offers a wealth of recipes, minimalist home ideas, fashion and beauty tips, and wellness information — all plant-based and non-toxic.

