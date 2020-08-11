We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. You need to see a doctor, but can’t find the time to make it happen — or maybe you’re in a location that makes it difficult. Sound familiar? Depending on the issue, telemedicine may be the answer or at least an interim solution for nonemergency concerns. With telemedicine apps, you can receive remote healthcare services from a doctor — without stepping foot in their office. We searched for the best telemedicine apps ranked high in user ratings, quality, and overall reliability.

MDLIVE iPhone rating: 4.7 stars Android rating: 4.7 stars Price: Free Connect to medical and pediatric doctors and access behavioral health therapy services and psychiatry whenever you need them. MDLIVE offers fast, easy, convenient access to a doctor for nonemergency issues when your primary care physician isn’t available. Average wait times are under 15 minutes to consult with a state licensed and board certified physician.

Lemonaid: Same Day Online Care iPhone rating: 4.9 stars Android rating: 4.5 stars Price: Free With a $25 doctor consultation and free, fast delivery from the Lemonaid Pharmacy, this app offers a simple way to get a diagnosis and treatment. Just select a service and answer basic health questions. Pay your fee, and you’ll get a doctor review within 2 hours or an immediate video consultation.

LiveHealth Online Mobile iPhone rating: 4.9 stars Android rating: 4.5 stars Price: Free LiveHealth brings qualified doctors to you whenever you need them. Just sign up, log in, and choose the right doctor for your needs. Doctors using the app provide care for everything from the flu and bronchitis to allergies, skin infections, and much more. The app also features licensed therapists, lactation consultants, registered dietitians, and other professionals.

PlushCare: Video Doctor Visits iPhone rating: 4.9 stars Android rating: 4.6 stars Price: Free With PlushCare, you can get prescriptions and treatment for a variety of ongoing and nonemergency conditions. Choose an appointment time, plug in any insurance information, and get connected to a doctor — simply and efficiently.

Doctor on Demand iPhone rating: 4.9 stars Android rating: 4.9 stars Price: Free Get face to face with a doctor, psychiatrist, or psychologist whether you have insurance or not. The app’s providers are licensed physicians, psychiatrists, and psychologists, and they can treat hundreds of issues online through video. Your doctor will take your history and symptoms, perform an exam, and recommend treatment.

Amwell: Doctor Visits 24/7 iPhone rating: 4.9 stars Android rating: 4.3 stars Price: Free Amwell offers quality medical care on demand. You can schedule appointments, often with next-day availability. Before insurance, Amwell services vary between $69 or less for urgent care and up to $200 for an online psychiatry visit.

Talkspace Therapy & Counseling iPhone rating: 4.2 stars Android rating: 2.8 stars Price: Free Talkspace is a convenient, affordable, and effective way to work toward improving your mental health. This subscription service lets you send unlimited text, audio, picture, or video messages at any time to your therapist. You’ll hear back at least once per day, 5 days a week. You can also choose to add live video sessions.

Teladoc iPhone rating: 4.8 stars Android rating: 4.6 stars Price: Free Teladoc lets you talk to a huge variety of medical specialists virtually, quickly, and for free using your existing healthcare plan, no matter what kind of medical issue or specialization you need to help treat your health concern or condition. Just request a specialist, talk to your doctor over video or audio chat, and have them write a prescription or give you expert medical advice.

BCBSM Online Visits iPhone rating: 4.9 stars Android rating: 4.7 stars Price: Free This free app helps you see your doctor virtually with almost any Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) health plan so that you can manage your most essential health needs when you can’t get to the doctor’s office or need to avoid visiting medical facilities for health reasons. See any provider for both physical and mental health services, and request care for your child, too.

Spruce – Care Messenger iPhone rating: 4.9 stars Android rating: 4.8 stars Price: Free The Spruce app gives both providers and patients a dashboard for keeping on top of your medical needs even if you can’t get to the doctor’s office. Protect your private medical information through HIPAA laws with secure video, audio, and text messaging tools, and fill out essential health questionnaires or send pre-written message templates to help address a variety of medical needs without leaving your home.

Telehealth by SimplePractice iPhone rating: 4.6 stars Android rating: 4.5 stars Price: Free Set up all of your virtual doctor’s visits in this app with a calendar system that lets you open your appointments and video chats straight from your appointment in your calendar. All you need is the app and an internet connection.

DocsApp – Consult a Doctor iPhone rating: 4.1 stars Android rating: 4.3 stars Price: Free Log into the DocsApp app and all you have to do is provide some basic information about your medical needs, and you’ll be connected with a medical provider quickly and virtually. You’ll receive any diagnoses or medications that are appropriate for your condition. You can even get referrals for testing or leave a review for your doctor to ensure that your voice as a patient is heard.