It can be difficult to make time to see your doctor, and the current COVID-19 pandemic has created additional concerns. Between busy schedules, trying to avoid exposure to the novel coronavirus, and limited appointment availability, staying healthy can lead to extra stress. Telemedicine allows you to discuss nonemergency medical issues with a doctor by phone or online at a time that's convenient for you. Here are 10 of the best telemedicine companies.

1. Teladoc Teladoc was one of the first telehealth providers in the United States. They have maintained a highly favorable rating among physicians and patients. Teladoc can be used for a wide range of medical issues, including: pediatric services

nonemergency medical issues

dermatological conditions

mental health consultations for issues such as depression and addiction

sexual health consultations Teladoc physicians can also send prescriptions to your pharmacy or analyze your lab results. If you don’t have insurance, fees vary from $49 for their “everyday care” service to $75 for dermatology. On the mental health side, it’s $90 to connect with a licensed therapist, while the first psychiatrist visit is $229 and ongoing visits are $90.

2. MeMD Creating an account on MeMD is simple. Once your account is set up, you can speak with a nurse practitioner or physician directly via webcam. You can discuss multiple symptoms or conditions during a single consultation without paying an additional fee — provided your healthcare provider feels comfortable discussing a second issue. Lab tests can’t be ordered through MeMD, but healthcare providers can answer questions about an existing lab report. MeMD providers can also send needed prescriptions to your preferred pharmacy. Urgent care services are $67, as are men’s and women’s health visits. A talk therapy session is $85. For psychiatry, an initial 45-minute visit is $229, and then follow-up visits “to manage medications and evaluate progress” are $99.

3. iCliniq The website iCliniq provides a variety of services. You can submit written questions or request a phone consultation or online video. If you submit a written question, one of the more than 3,000 doctors representing about 80 different specialties will provide an answer on the website. You can also access archived questions and answers. If you need to speak with a doctor, phone or online video consultations are available based on the doctor’s schedule. The company also operates a “virtual hospital” for healthcare professionals and medical centers. Consultations are available in these areas: psychiatry

oncology

obstetrics and gynecology

dentistry

sexology

dermatology

general medicine Your first written question on iCliniq is free. When an assigned doctor answers, you can get a notification by email or text. After that, chat plans are $30 for 50 hours or 100 hours for $50.

4. Amwell Two brothers who are both doctors founded American Well, which recently rebranded as Amwell. They wanted to make basic healthcare more affordable and eliminate barriers such as distance, mobility, and time. In addition to the website, Amwell’s mobile application, available on iPhone and Android, can also connect you with a doctor. When using the service, you’ll be matched up with doctors in your state. Visits are $69 before insurance. In addition to general medical questions, Amwell also has nutritionists available for consultation, and its video therapy services are widely acclaimed.

5. MDlive MDlive was founded in 2009. They’re continuously building up partnerships with healthcare systems across the United States. Board certified physicians and other healthcare professionals are available by phone or online video 24 hours a day. They can help answer your questions about nonemergency medical conditions, such as: allergies

urinary tract infections (UTIs)

headaches

rashes

fever Mental health professionals are also available. Urgent care visits are $82 — or possibly less, depending on your insurance. The same goes for dermatology ($75) and counseling ($108). An initial psychiatric visit is $284, with follow-ups at $108.

6. Doctor on Demand One thing that sets Doctor on Demand apart from its competitors is that it allows people to add a doctor to their “favorites.” After your first consultation, you can select that doctor again if they’re available when you’re scheduling future appointments. Doctor on Demand also offers new moms online assistance from board certified lactation consultants. Connecting with a doctor for 15 minutes costs $75. For mental health services, the price scales up to $299 for an initial 45-minute psychiatric consultation. Video visits under this service are covered by Medicare Part B.

7. LiveHealth Online LiveHealth Online lets members select the doctors they videoconference with. Once you sign up, you can see who’s available in your state and then request a consultation. The platform says that you should be connected with the doctor you have chosen within a few minutes. Doctors are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. LiveHealth’s offerings include allergy visits, in which you can map out a treatment plan and get a prescription if needed. Several major insurance companies cover LiveHealth visits, which cost $59 without insurance.

8. Virtuwell Virtuwell handles the diagnostic part of telemedicine by asking you to describe your symptoms in an online interview. If the symptoms and condition sound like something Virtuwell can treat, a nurse practitioner will receive the report. They can then look at a visible symptom, if necessary, and create a treatment plan. The service costs $49 without insurance and says it guarantees satisfaction or a refund. Conditions eligible for virtual consultations include: colds and flus

acne

birth control

skin conditions

certain sexually transmitted infections (STIs)

allergies

other basic nonemergency health issues

9. PlushCare PlushCare books same-day video appointments online or via its app and offers treatments “from head to toe.” It can also refill many common prescriptions, although that list doesn’t include controlled substances. PlushCare is in-network with many insurers. It requires a monthly membership fee of $15, after which the first visit is either $99 or your insurance copay.

10. HealthTap HealthTap claims to have 90,000 U.S.-licensed physicians to answer your health questions. Doctors are available for video chats or to answer text messages. They can also order lab tests and write or refill prescriptions. Memberships cost $10 monthly, billed for a year at a time. Notably, a free account can still access an automated symptom checker and get personalized answers to anonymous health questions within a day.