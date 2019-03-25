One of the most constructive ways to navigate recovery from an eating disorder is the simple understanding that you’re not alone. Healthcare professionals, loved ones, and the camaraderie of those who have gone through the same struggles can truly make all the difference.

We chose this year’s best eating disorder recovery blogs for their excellence in educating, inspiring, and empowering people when they need it most.

Eating Disorder Hope was founded in 2005 to bring information, resources, and — as the name implies — hope to those living with eating disorders. Its mission is to help people end disordered eating behavior and pursue recovery.

The blog features well-written and comprehensive posts that explore all aspects of eating disorders and recovery, including personal stories from contributors.

The National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA) blog is a wonderful resource for compelling first-person accounts of disordered eating and navigating recovery. NEDA staff and psychologists also contribute information related to a variety of eating disorders, including warning signs and recovery management.

This blogger chronicles her journey from severe anorexia to recovery, and she’s candid about what she describes as her “brokenness” during her worst times. Her vulnerability is intentional, used as a means of showing the true gravity of disordered eating and as an example to everyone that recovery is possible. She isn’t a therapist, dietitian, or counselor — just a girl navigating her recovery from anorexia one day at a time.

Nalgona Positivity Pride is a Xicana-indigenous body-positive organization committed to providing education about disordered eating and community support to people of color.

Gloria Lucas, a Xicana woman from California, launched the project after failing to find her own experiences reflected and understood in the eating disorder world. Today, Nalgona Positivity Pride works to help people of color and those of indigenous descent find the information and resources they need.

Lindsey Hall’s blog is a witty, intimate, and raw ongoing discussion of her personal experience with disordered eating and the ins and outs of recovery. It’s a place to go for nitty-gritty details — a very human alternative to websites that offer clinical perspectives and not much else. Lindsey’s entirely transparent approach to the disordered eating discussion is at once refreshing and inspiring.

Trans Folx Fighting Eating Disorders, or T-FFED, offers resources, support groups, and approved therapists for members of the trans and gender-diverse communities dealing with disordered eating. Contributors share insightful and empowering personal experiences.

Angie Viets’s little corner of the internet is beautiful and inspired — a place for those feeling stuck in their recovery from disordered eating. Angie lived with and recovered from an eating disorder herself, and as a clinical psychotherapist and certified eating disorders specialist, she’s offering resources to guide people to full recovery and an abundant life.

This UK charity exists to end the pain caused by disordered eating and serve as a champion, guide, and friend to those it affects. Its blog is a platform for personal stories written by Beat’s supporters, offering a look at real-life experiences on eating disorders and recovery.

A national website devoted to mental health, Healthy Place offers a robust section for those struggling with eating disorders.

On the blog, a wide range of information features personal contributions from survivors of disordered eating, current news and statistics, and useful tips for maintaining recovery through things like travel and the holidays.

The Emily Program is a warm, welcoming place dedicated to helping individuals and their families find comprehensive treatment for eating disorders and associated issues.

On the blog, The Emily Program shares its latest news, but it also offers relevant and insightful content relating to the complications of disordered eating and recovery.

The Butterfly Foundation is an Australian organization that represents all people affected by both eating disorders and negative body image. Recognizing that every experience relating to an eating disorder is unique, its blog serves as a platform for the personal stories of those who have been touched by an eating disorder. These first-person accounts from disordered eating survivors and their family and friends offer insight into the challenges and triumphs on this journey.

Project HEAL was founded in 2008 by Liana Rosenman and Kristina Saffran in an effort to raise money for those struggling with disordered eating and lacking the funds to afford treatment. The organization has evolved over the years and focuses on breaking down barriers at all stages of the treatment and recovery process.

On its blog, inspiring personal stories and advice offer accurate and insightful guidance about everything from trusting the process to the real meaning of body acceptance.

Those needing reassurance that the long road has a purpose will find it at Recovery Warriors, a site dedicated to bolstering the resilience of those struggling with depression, anxiety, and eating disorders. Its wealth of resources is designed to help people find meaning in their own struggles. On the blog, guest posts and expert articles offer insight and meaning to those who need it most.

Sam Finch’s personal blog explores queer/trans identity, mental health, self-care, and his journey with an eating disorder. He writes intelligently and thoughtfully about his own experiences, like his post detailing seven (totally wrong) reasons he didn’t think he had an eating disorder.

People looking for online resources to identify or recover from disordered eating will find help at the Eating Disorders Resource Catalog. It’s maintained by Gürze-Salucore, a book publisher with an eating disorder focus. The blog offers a great mix of content, including personal stories, podcasts from healthcare professionals, and posts relating to healthy eating, keys to recovery, and more.

The Eating Recovery Center is an international organization focused on disordered eating recovery. On the blog, posts cover frequent updates about the center itself, its treatment methods and programs, and the information that patients, families, and professionals need to understand their condition and navigate recovery.

Founded on a mission to help people living with eating disorders find the level of care and support they need, Walden Behavioral Care is a specialty healthcare system for all ages and genders. The organization’s eating disorders treatment and recovery blog is comprehensive, covering all aspects of prevention, seeking help and recovery, as well as information for parents and families.

Jenni Schaefer spent close to 20 years living with anorexia and struggled almost daily following treatment and into her recovery. Her insight and perspective on both disordered eating and post-traumatic stress disorder are enlightening. Her blog is a wonderful resource for inspiring personal stories and frank discussions.

The Center for Eating Disorders offers treatment for people of all ages struggling with complex eating disorders, a qualifier that recognizes every disorder has its own unique causes, symptoms, and health risks.

That kind of awareness is evident on its blog, which is designed to serve as a resource for all those seeking information about disordered eating. Posts include treatment philosophies, observances about eating disorders in society, research and scientific updates, and recommendations for healthy lifestyles.

This eating disorder recovery blog is a personal account of one woman’s experience. It also focuses on obsessive-compulsive disorder, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, and bipolar disorder. On her blog, posts specific to eating disorders are candid and personal, touching on everything from her biggest challenges in recovery to what recovery really means.

This is an excellent resource designed to empower parents to raise kids who are free from body hate, disordered eating, and eating disorders. The blog features valuable, specific, and actionable advice for navigating body acceptance and positivity in our body-focused society.

Oliver-Pyatt Centers offer treatment programs and comprehensive care for women with eating disorders. The organization’s blog is a great place to find relevant information about recognizing the subtler signs of disordered eating and guidance for managing treatment and recovery.

Jessica has been a writer and editor for over 10 years. Today, she writes, edits, and consults for a great group of steady and growing clients as a work-at-home mom of four, squeezing in a side gig as a fitness co-director for a martial arts academy.