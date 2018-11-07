What are bladder tumors? Bladder tumors are abnormal growths that occur in the bladder. If the tumor is benign, it’s noncancerous and won’t spread to other parts of your body. This is in contrast to a tumor that’s malignant, which means it’s cancerous. There are several types of benign tumors that can develop within the bladder.

Papillomas Papillomas (warts) are common viral skin growths. They’re usually harmless. Papillomas in the bladder typically start in the urothelial cells, which make up the lining of your bladder and urinary tract. Inverted papillomas have smooth surfaces and tend to grow into the bladder wall.

Leiomyomas Leiomyomas are the most common benign tumor found in women. That said, they’re rarely located in the bladder: According to a study on bladder leiomyomas, they account for less than 1 percent of all bladder tumors. Leiomyomas form in the smooth muscle cells. Those that develop in the bladder can continue to grow and may result in symptoms such as obstruction of the urinary tract.

Fibromas Fibromas are tumors that form in the connective tissue of your bladder wall.

Hemangiomas Hemangiomas occur when there is a buildup of blood vessels in the bladder. Many hemangiomas are present at birth or during infancy.

Neurofibromas Neurofibromas are categorized as tumors that develop in the nerve tissue of the bladder. They’re very rare.

Lipomas Lipomas are tumor growths of fat cells. They’re often caused by an overgrowth of such cells. Lipomas are fairly common and usually don’t cause any pain unless they press against other organs or nerves.

Treating a benign bladder tumor Treatment for your tumor will depend on what type of tumor you have. First, your doctor may diagnose the tumor via biopsy or endoscopy. An endoscopy will provide a visual look, while a biopsy will provide a tissue sample of the tumor. After diagnosing the tumor, your doctor will develop a treatment plan that best suits your condition. If the tumor is positioned so the risk of surgery damaging blood vessels, nerves, and the surrounding area is relatively low, they’ll most likely recommend removing the tumor. If the tumor doesn’t pose a direct threat, won’t likely grow, and isn’t causing any issues currently, your doctor may suggest monitoring the tumor.