Overview There’s no end to the benefits of donating blood for those who need it. According to the American Red Cross, one donation can save as many as three lives, and someone in the United States needs blood every two seconds. It turns out that donating blood doesn’t just benefit recipients. There are health benefits for donors, too, on top of the benefits that come from helping others. Read on to learn the health benefits of donating blood and the reasons behind them.

Benefits Donating blood has benefits for your emotional and physical health. According to a report by the Mental Health Foundation, helping others can: reduce stress

improve your emotional well-being

benefit your physical health

help get rid of negative feelings

provide a sense of belonging and reduce isolation Research has found further evidence of the health benefits that come specifically from donating blood. Free health checkup In order to give blood, you’re required to undergo a health screening. A trained staff member performs this checkup. They’ll check your: pulse

blood pressure

body temperature

hemoglobin levels This free mini-physical can offer excellent insight into your health. It can effectively detect problems that could indicate an underlying medical condition or risk factors for certain diseases. Your blood is also tested for several diseases. These include: hepatitis B

hepatitis C

HIV

West Nile virus

syphilis

Trypanosoma cruzi

Does donating blood lower your risk of heart disease? The research is mixed on whether blood donation actually lowers risk of heart disease and heart attack. A 2017 study suggests that regular blood donations are associated with increased risk of heart disease possibly due to unfavorable cholesterol levels However, donating blood regularly may lower iron stores, according to a 2013 study . This may reduce the risk of heart attack. High body iron stores are believed to increase the risk of heart attack. Regular blood donations were thought to lower blood pressure , but a 2017 study suggests these observations are deceiving and are not a real physiological response.

Side effects of donating blood Blood donation is safe for healthy adults. There’s no risk of contracting disease. New, sterile equipment is used for each donor. Some people may feel nauseous, lightheaded, or dizzy after donating blood. If this happens, it should only last a few minutes. You can lie down with your feet up at the until you feel better. You may also experience some bleeding at the site of the needle. Applying pressure and raising your arm for a couple of minutes will usually stop this. You may develop a bruise at the site. Call the blood donation center if: You still feel lightheaded, dizzy, or nauseous after drinking, eating, and resting.

You develop a raised bump or continue bleeding at the needle site.

You have arm pain, numbness, or tingling.

During the donation You must register to donate blood. This includes providing identification, your medical history, and undergoing a quick physical examination. You’ll also be given some information about blood donation to read. Once you’re ready, your blood donation procedure will begin. Whole blood donation is the most common type of donation. This is because it offers the most flexibility. It can be transfused as whole blood or separated into red cells, platelets, and plasma for different recipients. For a whole blood donation procedure: You’ll be seated in a reclining chair. You can donate blood either sitting or lying down. A small area of your arm will be cleaned. A sterile needle will then be inserted. You’ll remain seated or lying down while a pint of your blood is drawn. This takes 8 to 10 minutes. When a pint of blood has been collected, a staff member will remove the needle and bandage your arm. Other types of donation include: platelet donation (plateletpheresis)

plasma donation (plasmapheresis)

double red cell donation These types of donations are performed using a process called apheresis. An apheresis machine is connected to both of your arms. It collects a small amount of blood and separates the components before returning the unused components back to you. This cycle is repeated several times over approximately two hours. Once your donation is complete, you’ll be given a snack and a drink and be able to sit and rest for 10 or 15 minutes before you leave. If you feel faint or nauseous, you’ll be able to lie down until you feel better.