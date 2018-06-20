What’s the most bulletproof way to prevent sun damage to your skin? Staying out of the sun. But avoiding the sun is a horrible way to spend your time, especially when the sun’s rays are partially responsible for lifting your mood. So, what’s best thing we have to protect the surface of our skin and the many layers underneath? Sunscreen. We talked to experts and did the research to clear up common sunscreen confusion. From SPF numbers to skin types, here’s every question you had about sunscreen, answered.

1. How much should I pay attention to SPF? New York dermatologist Fayne Frey reminds us that “no sunscreen is 100 percent effective at preventing burning and skin damage.” She also notes that sunscreen “can increase the amount of time you can be outside.” And the amount of time spent outside is somewhat correlated to SPF. Share on Pinterest Recent research shows that SPF 100, when compared with SPF 50, makes a real difference in protecting your skin against damage and burns. At minimum, you’ll want SPF 30. Frey also adds that higher SPFs tend to be stickier, so some people don’t like them as much. But that extra protection is worth it for a beach day, even if you don’t want to opt for it daily. To recap: “SPF 30 is the minimum I recommend, but higher is always better,” says Frey. Thinkbaby SPF 30 Stick ($8.99) covers the basics without the gluelike feeling. Plus, the stick makes for easy reapplying on-the-go. What is SPF?SPF, or sun protection factor, measures how much solar energy is required to cause a sunburn when you’re wearing sunscreen compared with unprotected skin. A sunscreen with an SPF of 30, when used as directed, prevents 97 percent of UVB rays from reaching your skin. SPF 50 blocks 98 percent. It’s important to remember that while higher SPFs offer more protection, they don’t last any longer than lower numbers, so you need to reapply them just as often.

5. Do I really need to wear it if I’ll be indoors most of the day? Even if you’re not spending the afternoon at the pool, you’re still guaranteed to come into contact with UV rays through the window or by peeking outside. Studies show that daily use of sunscreen can significantly lower your risk for skin cancer and aging skin (defined by wrinkles, hyperpigmentation, and dark spots). Reapplication reminders: Always reapply sunscreen. Aim for every two hours if you’re outside. What you initially put on can move or shift throughout the day. It also takes about 20 minutes for sunscreen to work. If your sunscreen has thicker zinc oxide, you may be able to get away with less sunscreen, but if you’re unsure, don’t risk it!

7. Should kids and babies use different sunscreens than adults? For babies and kids, as well as those with sensitive skin, dermatologists recommend physical sunscreens since they’re much less likely to cause rashes or other allergic reactions. For little ones, a hypoallergenic sunscreen formulated with zinc oxide such as Thinkbaby SPF 50 ($7.97) is a great choice. Since it can be hard for kids who are a bit older to sit still for sunscreen applications, spray sunscreens, such as Supergoop Antioxidant-Infused Sunscreen Mist SPF 30 ($19), can make the process less of a chase. Be sure to hold the nozzle close and spray until the skin glistens to be sure you’re applying enough.

8. Should I be worried about harmful ingredients in my sunscreen? All of the dermatologists we spoke to stressed that the active ingredients in sunscreen are vigorously tested for safety by the FDA. That said, they agree chemical absorbers are more likely to cause skin irritation, so if you have a skin condition like eczema or rosacea, or if you’re prone to allergic reactions, stick with sunscreens that use zinc oxide and titanium dioxide. Fragrances are also irritating to many people, so a physical sunscreen that’s also fragrance-free and hypoallergenic is ideal. If you have questions about sunscreen safety, Dustin J. Mullens, a dermatologist in Scottsdale, Arizona, recommends checking out the Environmental Working Group’s sunscreen guide, which gives safety ratings to hundreds of sunscreens based on scientific data and literature.

9. Is my sunscreen killing coral reefs? Share on Pinterest In May 2018, Hawaii banned chemical sunscreen ingredients oxybenzone and octinoxate, which scientists believe contribute to coral reef bleaching. But Hawaii’s new law doesn’t go into effect until 2021, so for now the targeted ingredients are still circulating on store shelves. Overall, it’s not a bad idea to be proactive and opt for reef-safe sunscreens that don’t include oxybenzone or octinoxate, such as Blue Lizard Sensitive SPF 30 ($26.99) which gets its UV protection from zinc oxide and titanium dioxide. Not all mineral sunscreens are totally in the clear, though. Many mineral sunscreens contain microscopic-sized particles of zinc oxide and titanium dioxide which are called nanoparticles. Recent research, still in the early stages, suggests that these nanoparticles may also be harmful to coral reefs. If you want err on the side of caution, go with a sunscreen that includes non-nano zinc oxide on the ingredients list, such as Raw Elements Face + Body SPF 30 ($13.99). Sunscreen disruptionOxybenzone is one chemical sunscreen ingredient that’s been linked to hormone disruption. However, a 2017 paper notes that you’d have to use this ingredient continuously for 277 years for it to disrupt your hormones. Current studies also show that nanoparticles are safe for humans and don’t go deep into your skin (only onto the outer dead layer).