Read on to learn how it may affect different types of scars, how to use it at home, possible side effects, and more.

Coconut oil is more than just a healthy cooking alternative — its moisturizing properties can be great for your hair and skin. Some of its active ingredients are even thought to help minimize scars. Although more research is needed, the evidence is promising.

Much of these perceived benefits have to do with its naturally high vitamin E content. It’s still unclear whether coconut oil itself — and not its individual components — could definitively help with scarring.

Although marketers often make these claims about coconut oil, more research is needed to actually back the claims up.

Other purported benefits include making your skin tone more even, which could help with scar-related redness and other hyperpigmentation.

Coconut oil is also said to help boost collagen production. Not only could increasing collagen in the skin help with fine lines, it could also help minimize scarring by binding new skin tissue together.

Most of the research on coconut oil has to do with wounds and dermatitis ( eczema ). In both cases, coconut oil can help by acting as a thick, moisturizing barrier as the skin heals. Such effects could, in theory, help with early scar treatment.

Scars are complex, and their treatment is perhaps even more so. If you’re considering coconut oil as an alternative treatment, it’s important to know that research about its effects is mixed at best. In some cases, the oil could cause more harm than good.

You should always talk to your doctor before using an alternative remedy. They can go over any potential side effects and other interactions.

Acne scars

Acne scars can develop after a breakout. This happens from a breakdown of the collagen fibers surrounding the pore. Ice pick, boxcar, and rolling scars are common types. You might be considering coconut oil to boost collagen and repair the skin. Some people even try the oil to get rid of dark spots left over from acne.

One key ingredient in coconut oil is the antioxidant vitamin E. However, research of its use for scars and other dermatologic conditions was considered inconclusive. This was based on a review of 65 years’ worth of research done on vitamin E, not coconut oil.

Vitamin E application is a popular practice, but there still needs to be more research to prove it makes a difference.

Lauric acid, another coconut oil ingredient, has also been studied for its potential in reducing Propionibacterium acnes (P. acnes)bacteria in certain forms of inflammatory acne. This could help prevent future acne lesions and the scars that often come with them.

Stretch marks

Stretch marks occur when the middle layer of skin (dermis) stretches at a rapid rate. This can be a result of pregnancy or other weight gain. Once stretch marks occur, they’re difficult to get rid of.

Stretch marks can naturally fade in color over time, thereby becoming less noticeable. Still, you might be wondering if coconut oil can help speed up these effects.

A review of studies on various oils for stretch mark treatment found no real effect on these types of scars. More research is needed to see if coconut oil specifically offers any benefit for stretch marks.

Atrophic scars

Atrophic scars consist of depressed marks in the skin. Some of these can occur from acne in the form of icepick or boxcar scars. Others can occur from a previous chickenpox virus or injuries. These scars can be oval or round-shaped, with or without hyperpigmentation.

One theory is that coconut oil can produce more collagen in the skin. If you’re dealing with atrophic scars, it might seem that increased collagen could even out the depression marks in your skin. Research is needed to support this theory.

Surgical scars

Any time your skin is wounded, scar tissue forms while new permanent tissues are being generated. Surgery is a more extreme example. Some people use vitamin E products immediately after a surgery wound has healed to help prevent scarring.

The research on coconut oil for surgical scars is mixed. One 1999 study found that vitamin E worsened surgical scar appearance on human participants.

These results differed from a 2010 rat study that observed improvements from wounds with coconut oil. Researchers in this study suggest that the oil lead to increased collagen production, which helped the skin tissues heal quicker.

Hypertrophic scars

Hypertrophic scars are those that have the most collagen losses. As your wound heals, a larger amount of scar tissue forms in a thick area. Although coconut oil is said to help with collagen losses, research on vitamin E for hypertrophic scars is mixed.

Keloid scars

On the flip side, another study on post-surgery scarring found that vitamin E helped prevent keloids from developing after surgery. Keloids are types of hypertrophic scars that look like masses of raised tissues in a given area.

Given the mixed results between hypertrophic scarring and keloids from vitamin E, more research needs to be done on coconut oil.

Contracture scars

Contracture scars are scars left over from traumatic injuries. Not only might you be dealing with the scar itself, but the area can be painful, too. Due to their severity, scar contractures are usually treated with skin grafting and other surgical procedures.