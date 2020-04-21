If you’re an athlete or someone who exercises often, a lower resting heart rate isn’t usually anything to be worried about, unless you’re dizzy, tired, or ill. In fact, it typically means you’re in good shape.

The average resting heart rate is usually between 60 and 80 bpm. But some athletes have resting heart rates as low as 30 to 40 bpm .

Endurance athletes often have a lower resting heart rate than others. Heart rate is measured in beats per minute (bpm). Your resting heart rate is best measured when you’re sitting or lying down, and you’re in a calm state.

An athlete’s resting heart rate may be considered low when compared to the general population. A young, healthy athlete may have a heart rate of 30 to 40 bpm.

That’s likely because exercise strengthens the heart muscle. It allows it to pump a greater amount of blood with each heartbeat. More oxygen is also going to the muscles.

This means the heart beats fewer times per minute than it would in a nonathlete. However, an athlete’s heart rate may go up to 180 bpm to 200 bpm during exercise.

Resting heart rates vary for everyone, including athletes. Some factors that could influence it include:

age

fitness level

amount of physical activity

air temperature (on hot or humid days, heart rate may increase)

emotion (stress, anxiety, and excitement can increase heart rate)

medication (beta blockers can slow heart rate, while some thyroid medications can increase it)

How low is too low?

An athlete’s resting heart rate is usually only considered too low when they have other symptoms. These may include fatigue, dizziness, or weakness.

Symptoms such as these may indicate there’s another issue. See a doctor if you experience these symptoms alongside a slow heart rate.

Athletic heart syndrome

Athletic heart syndrome is a heart condition that’s usually harmless. It’s typically seen in people who exercise for more than one hour each day. Athletes with a resting heart rate of 35 to 50 bpm may develop an arrhythmia, or irregular heart rhythm.

This may show up as abnormal on an electrocardiogram (ECG or EKG). Usually, there’s no need to diagnose athletic heart syndrome because it doesn’t present any health problems. But always let a doctor know if you:

experience chest pain

notice your heart rate seems irregular when measured

have fainted during exercise

Occasionally athletes do collapse due to a heart problem. But that’s usually because of an underlying condition such as congenital heart disease, not athletic heart syndrome.

New research suggests that athletes with low resting heart rates may experience irregular heart patterns later in life. One study found that lifelong endurance athletes had a higher incidence of later electronic pacemaker implantation.

Research is still ongoing on the long-term effects of endurance exercise. Researchers aren’t recommending any changes to your athletic routine at this time. See a doctor if you’re concerned about your low heart rate.